Police search for missing woman in Burlington

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 18, 2023, 1 hour ago
Kaylin RoseBurlington Police Department

Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old woman who went missing in Burlington Friday afternoon, police said.

Kaylin Rose was last seen walking from her residence on Cresthaven Drive around 3 p.m., Burlington police said in a statement. Rose is described as standing five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing between 110 and 120 pounds.

There was a large police presence, including K9s, searching Cresthaven Avenue and Shaw’s Supermarket nearby Friday night, police said on Twitter.

“Kaylin is believed to have been in the area near the Center,” police said on Twitter.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

