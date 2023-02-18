What you need to know about Michael Delaney, Biden’s pick for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals bench

Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was among the Republicans who criticized Delaney’s nomination to the federal bench over his role representing elite St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. in a civil lawsuit brought by the parents of Chessy Prout, a student who accused an older student of sexual assault on campus in 2014.

President Biden’s nomination of New Hampshire trial attorney Michael A. Delaney to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston drew criticism and scrutiny this week during confirmation hearings of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Who is Michael Delaney?

Delaney, born in Lynn, Mass. and raised in Danvers, was appointed attorney general of New Hampshire by Governor John Lynch in 2009, serving until 2013 under then-governor Maggie Hassan, who currently represents New Hampshire in the Senate and is an outspoken defender of Delaney. Delaney then joined a private firm, McLane Middleton, where he currently chairs the litigation department and advises educational institutions on Title IX issues, according to the firm’s website.

He graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester and Georgetown University Law Center. Delaney has a track record as an experienced trial attorney representing organizations and individuals with government and internal investigations, according to the website.

What happened in the St. Paul’s case?

In 2014, Chessy Prout, a 15-year-old freshman was sexually assaulted by senior Owen Labrie as a part of a campus ritual called “the senior salute,” an unofficial school ritual in which seniors try to entice younger students for sex.

After a 2015 trial, Labrie was acquitted of felony rape but found guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault for having sex with someone under the legal age of consent. He was also charged using computer services to entice a minor, a felony requiring he register as a sex offender His sentence was upheld by the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2018.

Alexander Prout, Chessy’s father and an alumnus of St. Paul’s, filed a civil lawsuit against the school in June 2016, alleging the administration cultivated an environment failing to protect its students.

Prout saw Labrie’s attack as indicative of a larger sexual abuse issue at St. Paul’s, Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham recently wrote, and hoped a successful suit would force the school to make changes to prevent harm to other students.

Why was Delaney criticized for how he defended St. Paul’s?

Prout’s parents filed the lawsuit against the school anonymously, referring to Chessy only as “Jane Doe” to protect their daughter’s privacy.

In what advocates perceived as an effort to intimidate the victim, Delaney filed a legal motion to allow Chessy to retain her anonymityonly if she and her supporters agreed to publicly remain silent about her case. He also pushed to have her named publicly at the trial – a move critics said could discourage other survivors of sexual assault to come forward.

Chessy Prout ultimately decided to go public with her identity in order to be able to speak about the case, and the suit against St. Paul’s was eventually settled in 2018.

What do his critics say?

On Thursday, McConnell delivered a scathing critique of Delaney during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, calling Delaney’s court motion a “gag order.”

“Delaney tried to turn a teenage victim’s privacy into a hostage to help a prep school avoid accountability,” McConnell said. “I defy anyone to watch yesterday’s hearing and find one ounce of empathy from Delaney for his child victim.”

Alexander Prout, now an avid victim’s rights proponent and advocate against gender based violence, has also voiced opposition to Delaney’s appointment to the Court of Appeals, saying it would send a “chilling message to survivors of sexual assault and their advocates.”

What do his supporters say?

Delaney still has widespread Democratic support in the Senate. Only two Democratic senators, Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono, were present at the committee hearings to question Delaney about his history.

New Hampshire Senators Shaheen and Hassan have repeatedly defended Delaney and his record, as has a spokesperson for President Biden, maintaining that Delaney is exceedingly qualified for the position with an unwavering commitment to justice.

The Globe reported Thursday Delaney also retains support from officials and activists including Susan Carbon, the former director of Office on Violence Against Women; Allison Vachon, an investigator in the criminal justice bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Justice; former US marshal Stephen Monier; John Bryfonski, chief of police in Bedford, N.H., and president of the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police; and Sandra Matheson, the former director of the New Hampshire attorney general’s Office of Victim/Witness Assistance.

