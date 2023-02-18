Boston College men’s basketball wards off Florida State comeback attempt by making free throws

Florida State lost to Clemson by 40 last time out and fell behind 30-11 in this one, only to get within four points several times in the second half. McGlockton scored 10 of Boston College's 12 points in a key stretch, giving the Eagles a 62-55 lead with 1:32 remaining. Boston College made 13 of 14 free throws in the final minute and a half.

Post made 7 of 11 shots, including all five from 3-point distance, in 25 minutes before fouling out. McGlockton was 3 for 4 from the field and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. Prince Aligbe added 10 points for the Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC).

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Quinten Post scored 21 points, Devin McGlockton added 16, and Boston College held off Florida State, 75-69, on Saturday after leading by 19 points early in the game.

Florida State got within four points one last time when Darin Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining. Aligbe finished off the win with two free throws and BC finished 29 for 35 from the line. Florida State made 30 of 34 free throws.

Caleb Mills scored 27 points for Florida State (8-20, 6-11) and was 17 for 21 from the line. Green added 13 points and Chandler Jackson had 10.

BC outshot FSU 45 percent to 31 percent and Florida State had only four assists.

After trailing by double digits for most of the game, Florida State scored 6 straight points to get within 46-42 with 10:29 remaining in regulation. Two free throws by Green and a pair from Mills got the Seminoles within four points again, 50-46, with 7:01 remaining.

Twice more Florida State got within 4 points and both times McGlockton converted a 3-point play to put BC up by seven heading to the final minutes.

After a 5-4 start to the ACC season, the Seminoles have lost seven of eight conference games.

Boston College has a home game against No. 7 Virginia on Wednesday.

Florida State plays at No. 15 Miami on Saturday.