Bruins welcome Jake DeBrusk back to the No. 1 line after a 17-game injury absence

In his return after 17 games out of action, DeBrusk contributed right away. He opened the scoring with a power-play goal 2:19 into the game, with assistance from Marchand and David Pastrnak .

DeBrusk, who had a scoring line of 16-14–30 before suffering a pair of injuries (leg, hand) in the Jan. 2 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, was the No. 1 right wing Saturday at TD Garden for center Patrice Bergeron and left wing Brad Marchand against the Islanders.

Following an absence of nearly seven weeks, Jake DeBrusk returned to the same spot.

“He’s a guy who plays in every situation,” coach Jim Montgomery said before puck drop. “His hockey sense, to go with his speed and his ability to not only finish plays but make plays, makes us a lot more diverse — especially creativity-wise, matchups from other teams.

“He brings elite speed to go with the will and the skill of Bergeron and Marchand.”

The Bruins were 12-4-1 in DeBrusk’s absence, extending their lead over second-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division from 9 points to 13.

Good for the Maple Leafs

Montgomery, an assistant coach in St. Louis the past two seasons, saw plenty of former Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly. He sounded impressed with the Maple Leafs’ big addition.

“It’s a really good acquisition by Toronto,” Montgomery said of O’Reilly, traded with former Bruins forward Noel Acciari to Toronto late Friday. “It makes them significantly better. They’ve got really three big-time centers now. I know Ryan really well, and O’Ry’s a really, really good hockey player, and he’s someone who cares about winning and has a lot of winning habits to his game.”

When they see a division rival add, do the Bruins feel they need to act or are they comfortable with where they are?

“No, we’re really comfortable,” Montgomery said. “I still would take our roster over anybody else’s. So, we’re comfortable.”

Time to celebrate everyone

The Bruins celebrated “Hockey is for Everyone Night.” They welcomed LGBTQIA+, sled hockey, Black, and women’s players during the starting lineup announcement.

Bergeron hosted students from the Perkins School for the Blind, with students receiving a customized Braille roster card.

The Bruins wore Pride hats and shirts, as well as American Sign Language shirts. A host of players, including Bergeron, Marchand, Pastrnak, David Krejci, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman, used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape during warm-ups. Those sticks will be signed and auctioned off to benefit Boston Pride Hockey, the LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly organization.

Changes to the bottom six

DeBrusk’s return bumped Craig Smith to the No. 3 right wing spot, with center Charlie Coyle and left wing Taylor Hall. Nick Foligno played No. 4 right wing, with Trent Frederic in the middle and A.J. Greer on the left side … With center Tomas Nosek still out of the lineup, a Foligno-Frederic combo was pleasing to Montgomery’s eye, particularly in the faceoff circle. Frederic, he noted, can “take more liberties” at the dot because Foligno can win … After winning less than 50 percent of drops in five of their previous nine games, including a franchise-record-low 17 percent on Tuesday in Dallas, the Bruins were back to their usual faceoff success rate (57.5 percent) on Thursday in Nashville. “You just go through those streaks,” Montgomery said. “Having been a former center, I know that you tend to feel really good in certain situations, and some nights you feel your timing’s off. I’m not concerned. What are we, fourth in the league?” The Bruins were running third, Montgomery was told, at 54.6 percent. “That’s pretty good,” he said … Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov, making his third start against Boston, allowed seven goals on 57 shots in the first two meetings.

