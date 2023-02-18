In a charged playoff-type atmosphere, Anna Foley leads top-ranked Andover to thrilling Comcast Tournament win over No. 3 Bishop Feehan

Foley’s massive block came in the middle of a second-half turnaround for the top-ranked Golden Warriors, who kicked off the tournament Saturday at Woburn High with a thrilling 46-42 win against the third-ranked Shamrocks.

“We were struggling on defense before with a couple breakdowns, so I was into it. It was such a fight,” she said. “It’s so nice to have this crowd too . . . It felt like the [state] tournament, so this was really fun.”

Anna Foley was fired up to play in a high-octane Comcast Tournament matchup as the regular season winds down. So when the Andover senior swatted a Bishop Feehan shot from behind, Foley couldn’t help but add a Dikembe Mutombo-esque finger wag.

“That’s exactly what we want heading into the tournament,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “And credit to Bishop Feehan, they were awesome. It was a chess match.”

A 6-foot-3-inch center headed to Quinnipiac, Foley finished with 16 points in the victory. She struggled early against a Feehan defense that frequently double-teamed her, but adjusted her approach to catching and passing the ball out of post-ups. Foley and co-star Amelia Hanscom (12 points) heated up as the afternoon progressed, turning a 13-4 early deficit into a victory.

“My coach basically said for me to square up every time I got it, because they were picking me from my blind spots,” Foley said. “And just not to hesitate. The first half I was kind of hesitant with my drive, so I just kind of had to go into another gear. The second I catch the ball, either make my pass or drive.”

Andover, now 20-0, advances to face second-ranked Medfield in the championship of its sub-bracket on Monday.

Other highlights from the four girls’ matchups:

Medfield's Kate Olenik sprinted past the Woburn defense for a layup in the first half of the Comcast Tournament first-round win. ETHAN FULLER

Medfield 54, Woburn 52 — The final score hardly tells the story — Medfield (20-0) led 43-12 early in the third quarter, but a stunning 32-3 run from the Tanners (17-1) turned a blowout into a shootout. Coach Mark Nickerson was happy to come away with the win, but admitted it didn’t carry the expected sweetness.

“At every moment it seemed like we could take it away, we gave it back to them, and hopefully we learn from that,” he said.

Senior star Kate Olenik kept the Warriors afloat with 33 points and battled with Woburn defensive ace Cyndea Labissiere. She scored off of cuts, explosive fast breaks, and spot-up 3-pointers in an all-around performance.

“I think it was like kind of a wake-up call that we can’t let down in the second half,” Olenik said.

Wachusett 63, Central Catholic 44 — The Mountaineers (17-1) stormed to a win against the Raiders (8-11) and affirmed their No. 5 placement in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings. Navy-bound junior guard Mary Gibbons tossed in four 3-pointers in her 18-point outing.

Wachusett coach Jim Oxford credited Gibbons for helping spark a fast start to a 31-14 halftime lead. When the Mountaineers can get out and running early they’re tough to slow down.

“When we start fast, it’s it’s just like putting some kind of stimulus on a fire,” Oxford said. “It just makes it take off.”

Walpole 58, Franklin 38 — The Timberwolves (17-2) played much bigger than their size to cap the day with a convincing win against the Panthers (16-3). Walpole dominated the boards on both ends, with smaller guards like Izzy Adams helping lead the charge.

Adams also finished with eight points and a flashy behind-the-back assist to highlight her game. Haley Brigham led the Timberwolves with 13 points and Chloe Bindon added 11. Coach Dan Wall was pleased with his squad’s effort as they gear up for the state postseason.

“You’re not going to get a better tune-up than this,” Wall said. “We got a lot of work to do. We have our flaws like everyone else, but to well against a team like that is a good step in the right direction.”