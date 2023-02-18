Depth helps Melrose capture back-to-back state championships in Division 3 wrestling

The longtime Winchester coach, who has more than 800 career wins, has guided the Raiders to state championships in two straight years. Melrose has won three in four years under Tremblay’s leadership and four in seven years following Saturday’s triumph over second-place Tewksbury.

He and the rest of the Red Raiders were heading from Wakefield High to Route 1, to the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus.

WAKEFIELD — Moments removed from yet another state title, Melrose wrestling coach Larry Tremblay knew his next move.

After falling to the Redmen by 45 points in late January, the Raiders enacted revenge at the Division 3 State Duals two weeks ago, and prevailed, 179 to 151½, in the rubber match. Host Wakefield took third with 83 points, but no one was catching Melrose.

“The team kept getting better and better as the year went on,” Tremblay said. “There’s not a lot of quit with these guys.”

The past two seasons have carried extra significance because the Raiders have truly encapsulated the team nature of high school wrestling. Last season, no one on the team won an individual state title, yet their depth carried them to a championship.

This season, a similar story unfolded, though Stanford football commit Braden Marceau-Olayinka punctuated the day with a triumph at 285 pounds. He referenced that loss to the Redmen as a massive motivator.

“It sparked something in us that really pushed us to where we ended up today, being able to go out there and win it,” Marceau-Olayinka said.

Marceau-Olayinka, who placed second at states last year in his first season wrestling, was thrilled to redeem himself and help guide his team to victory.

“It’s not that I love winning. It’s that I really hate losing,” he said. “When you walk off the mat, and you look at yourself in the mirror, it builds a passion and a drive that can’t really be learned anywhere else.”

Melrose captured its second straight state title and fourth in seven years. TREVOR HASS

Michael Toppan (195) was born one minute before Jayden Toppan (220), so competing against each other is all the Gloucester High twins know.

“(Jayden) was strangling me with the umbilical cord,” Michael said. “Even before birth, we were wrestling with each other.”

Michael got his 100th win earlier this season, and Jayden got his the next day. On Saturday, Michael won a state title, and Jayden — not to be outdone — did the same moments later.

Though an individual winner would have gotten bragging rights on the drive home, they preferred it this way.

“I’m just so happy to see him win it along with me,” Jayden said.

Gloucester coach Matt Swanson is often faced with an ideal dilemma over which wrestler to choose for a tournament MVP. This time, he doesn’t have to pick, as both junior captains walked out of the Wakefield High gym with hardware.

“It’s beyond words,” Swanson said. “I’m so proud of the kids.”

Gloucester twins Michael and Jayden Toppan have been inseparable since before they were born. TREVOR HASS

Tewksbury freshman Nick Desisto (106) became the second freshman in program history to win a state championship, defeating Kevin Ribeiro of Keefe Tech in the final. Desisto lost to Ribeiro last year at states.

“I saw some of his matches,” Desisto said. “Every time he shot in, he usually got a takedown, so I tried to shoot first.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.