Determined to make stops, Malden Catholic boys’ basketball hands No. 2 Lynn English its first defeat of the season

“The kids did a great job with trapping, face guarding, and playing help defense,” said Walsh. “We can preach all we want about the game plan but unless the kids do it, it doesn’t matter. This win goes to my team. I’m so proud of them.”

Fifth-ranked Malden Catholic used its physicality and length to frustrate Lynn English in a 57-50 win in the opening round of the Spartan Classic, handing the second-ranked Bulldogs their first loss of the season in front of a spirited crowd at Lynn Tech.

LYNN — Malden Catholic coach John Walsh believes Warren Keel Jr. and Tyrese Melo-Garcia are the two best guards in the state. But on Saturday, MC’s defense stole the show from the potent Lynn English backcourt.

Saturday’s 50-point showing from English (17-1) was its lowest of the season by 22 points and marked just the third time the Bulldogs failed to eclipse the 80-point threshold.

“Our guys didn’t make any shots, we didn’t make enough plays,” said Lynn English coach Alvin Abreu. “MC played well defensively. Credit to them.”

The Lancers (16-2) clogged the lane with size and toughness from big men Ethan Tracy, Ben Howard, and Messiah Johnson, and limited driving lanes and created steals on the perimeter behind the length of Nick Martinez, Bo Moody, and Matt Gaffney.

The combination helped MC limit English to 37 percent shooting from the floor and one made 3-pointer.

“I have to give credit to Nick and Ethan for guarding Warren and Tyrese,” said Gaffney. “They are two of the best players in the state and they did a really great job on them.”

MC led 28-24 at halftime and then received a 7-0 run fueld by Martinez (19 points) and a pair of pull-up jumpers by Gaffney (17 points) to take a 49-38 lead early in the fourth. English responded as Keel (17 points) and Garcia (11 points) rattled off eight consecutive points to make it 52-50.

With 35 seconds left, MC called timeout, cleared out the left side, and Gaffney glided to the hoop for the game-clinching bucket.

“Matt doesn’t really get the credit he deserves,” said Walsh. “He’s a freaking stud. More needs to be said about him. He’s that good.”

MC, the defending D2 state champion, has now won four straight since being dealt back-to-back losses to Catholic Memorial and Xaverian. The Lancers are minus leading scorer Roger Vasquez, who tore his ACL before the Catholic Memorial game, but Walsh feels his squad has persevered.

“We had to learn how to play without him but I think we’ve gotten there now,” said Walsh.

As for English — a contender in the D1 tournament — Abreu hopes the loss will give his team a learning experience on how to play competitive games in tough environments. The Bulldogs closest result before Saturday was a 74-56 win over Everett on Feb. 2.

“We’ll go and watch film and learn,” said Abreu. “We have to play better and coach better. We’ll be better from this.”