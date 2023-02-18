Dustin Pedroia offers Red Sox a hand at Fenway South, but makes clear he loves the retired life

Pedroia rejoined the Sox on Saturday for what will be a two-day stint as a guest coach. Wearing a blue sweatshirt instead of his familiar No. 15, Pedroia worked with the infielders and shared plenty of laughs with Alex Cora and the coaches.

Turns out he’s pretty good at being retired. Almost as good as he was playing second base.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you’re hoping Dustin Pedroia will one day return to Boston and manage the Red Sox, prepare to be disappointed.

The visit was Cora’s idea. He thought it would be good for Pedroia to be around the team again and even better for the current players to get to know a franchise legend.

Advertisement

Outside of Ryan Brasier, Rafael Devers, and Chris Sale, Pedroia doesn’t have any former teammates still in the organization.

“We’re going to make a conscious effort to have him around as much as possible,” Cora said. “Whenever guys like that come here it’s always a joy for everybody.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Pedroia is 39 and nearly four years removed from his last game. Multiple surgeries on his left knee prematurely ended a career that was trending toward the Hall of Fame.

Now he’s raising three sons in Arizona with his wife, Kelli. Being a full-time husband and father is a different kind of satisfaction than hearing the cheers of a sellout crowd at Fenway Park, but it still brings satisfaction.

Even driving the kids to school is something he loves.

“I’m kind of falling in line with my new life,” Pedroia said.

The tough part, what he’ll never fully get over, is how his career ended.

Pedroia was among the best in the game in 2016 for a team that won the American League East. But an overly aggressive takeout slide by Manny Machado early in the ‘17 season led to a long battle with knee pain that still continues.

Advertisement

Pedroia managed to play 105 games that season but only nine more in the three years that followed before he retired in 2021.

The most recent surgery was a partial knee replacement that allows him to do most everything but run. In time, not for another 15 years ideally, he will need a full replacement.

Pedroia would have preferred to age out of the game and decide on his own when it was time to leave. Instead it was decided for him.

“You’re always going to have that,” he said. “It would be easier for me to know if I was not good and, hey, it’s time to do something else. That will always stay with me. That’s the only tough part that I have.”

The rest is mostly bliss thanks to the busy lives of his three sons.

Pedroia is the head coach of two travel ball teams, those 10-year-old son Cole and 8-year-old Brooks play for.

His oldest boy, 13-year-old Dylan, is a football and basketball player.

Pedroia, as you’d imagine, is a fully committed coach.

“We run a big-league operation,” he proudly said.

So much so that Bobby Dalbec helped coach the first basemen, former big leaguer J.J. Hardy stopped by to work with the infielders, and ex-teammate Jacoby Ellsbury has agreed to teach baserunning skills.

“The kids, they’re spoiled,” Pedroia said.

Dylan has memories of how good his father was — and how often he was away from home. Pedroia believes that’s why his oldest turned away from baseball for other sports.

Advertisement

Cole and Brooks found out about their dad being an All-Star by seeing highlights on the internet. All three boys came with him to Fenway South for the weekend and have the run of the place.

Pedroia stayed busy on the practice fields, at one point undertaking the lowly task of collecting balls in a bucket at second base and hauling it back to the plate.

“It’s fun to be here and see some of the guys. I miss it,” Pedroia said.

Pedroia has chatted with general manager Brian O’Halloran about how he can best help the team.

“They kind of approached it as, ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ Whatever they need me to do, obviously,” he said. “I’m here for them.”

It’s easy to imagine Pedroia mentoring second base prospect Nick Yorke or perhaps dabbling in some amateur scouting on the West Coast.

When Pedroia was a rookie, Cora was the veteran player who showed him the way. Pedroia did the same for Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts and would welcome a chance to help others.

“I’ll do anything for Alex. What he meant to me in my career and the way he helped me, the things he taught me. If he asks, I’m there,” Pedroia said. “But as far as like a major role with the organization, I’m not there yet. My kids are young. I’m focused on them.”

A simple question — What’s the best part of your life now? — produced the best answer of the day.

Advertisement

“Just watching my kids grow up,” Pedroia said. “It’s fun. A lot of people thought I’d have trouble not playing and things like that. But I adjust. It’s fun. I love being home.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.