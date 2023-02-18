For the good of college basketball, it’s time for the NBA to permanently put the one-and-done rule on the bench

If there is one constant in college basketball now it’s turnovers, not the ones on the stat sheet. Teams are in a constant state of flux; their rosters rebuilt HGTV-style from one season to the next as the next batch of freshmen use college basketball as nothing more than a way station on their way to the NBA. Add in the transience provided by the transfer portal, the reset button of college sports, and teams are like New York Fashion Week fare — there are new collections and looks debuting each season.

The gulf between the NBA and the college product rarely has felt wider. We’ve reached a tipping point where the prevalence of the one-and-done trend has robbed the college game of chemistry, continuity, and recognizable and reliable star power.

As we approach college basketball’s hallowed month of madness it’s hard not to express some sadness for the current state of college hoops. The product is down this year, devoid of great teams and short on must-see players.

It’s time for the NBA to bench the one-and-done trend, which is a result of the league’s decision to basically bar players from going straight from high school to the NBA. Currently, to be draft-eligible players must be 19 and at least a year removed from their high school graduating class. Doing away with this rule was the key recommendation from the Commission on College Basketball, chaired by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The commission’s report came out nearly five years ago. There has been no movement, despite NBA commissioner Adam Silver signaling a philosophical shift and openness to permitting preps-to-pros players again. It’s time for some action.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are currently trying to hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of an opt-out option both sides possess to end the CBA following this season. Twice the sides have pushed back that opt-out deadline, which is now March 31.

Ideally, in the next CBA, NBA draft eligibility would look something like that of Major League Baseball. In MLB, players can be drafted right out of high school, but if they elect to go to a four-year college to play they’re not draft-eligible again until completing their junior year of college or turning 21.

With the NBA it would make sense if college players were not draft-eligible until after their sophomore year or turning 20, two-and-through.

For all the hand-wringing the NBA has done about players coming straight out of high school, the track record is good. Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, who recently broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, all came straight from high school. LeBron would still be chasing Kareem’s mark if he had been forced to go to college.

Change can’t come soon enough for college basketball, which needs more players committed to playing college basketball for more than a year and more “student-athletes” committed to attending classes for more than just a semester.

This has been a topsy-turvy season filled with mediocrity masquerading as parity as a decorated freshman class has mostly fizzled outside of Alabama’s Brandon Miller.

Top-ranked ‘Bama lost to Tennessee on Wednesday. That was the eighth loss by an Associated Press poll No. 1 team this season, tying for the most in a regular season in the AP poll era (starting with the 1948-49 season), according to ESPN. At least 10 different AP top-two schools have lost this season, the most in any season.

Injuries and ineffectiveness have taken the shine off the latest crop of one-and-doners.

The likely Player of the Year is Purdue center Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4-inch, 295-pound junior center who has transformed from raw project to dominant force. But anyone who watches the NBA knows the league doesn’t have much use for traditional, old-school centers who only play in the low post. Edey has never shot a 3-pointer in his college career. He’s a wonderful college player, but it’s hard to envision his success translating to the NBA.

College basketball once produced stars that you couldn’t wait to see in an NBA uniform, from Kareem (nee Lew Alcindor) to Bill Walton to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to Patrick Ewing to Shaquille O’Neal to Allen Iverson to Tim Duncan to Kevin Durant to Zion Williamson.

Now, not so much.

At this point, there are not enough quality upperclassmen with experience in a team’s system and culture to blend with the fabulous freshmen.

We’re a far cry from the years when freshmen weren’t even eligible to play varsity college basketball, now it feels like they’re the only ones playing sometimes. Watch some games, and the teams look like a pickup quintet that met minutes before they took the court.

Even the patron saint of one-and-done, unctuous Kentucky coach/former UMass coach John Calipari, is starting to feel the negative effects of contemporary college basketball culture. Cal’s last few classes of hoops hessians haven’t coalesced or lived up to their advance billing. Kentucky, a preseason top-five team, could miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years, and the heat is being turned up on Cal.

College basketball already has become the trailer towed around by almighty Power 5 college football. This season, it also has lost its luster when it comes to the most-anticipated draftable players.

The presumptive top pick in the draft is French star Victor Wembanyama, a supersized 7-4 version of Durant whom LeBron has referred to as an “alien.”

The projected No. 2 pick is point guard Scoot Henderson, who is playing for the NBA’s G League Ignite, a squad developed to provide an NBA-sanctioned alternative to college basketball. Another potential top-five pick, Amen Thompson, plays in Overtime Elite, another developmental league, with his twin brother, Ausar, also a possible lottery pick.

College basketball has lost its monopoly on producing future NBA stars. The game has to stand on its own as its own brand of basketball with an intrinsic value aside from just the hoopla of March. That’s getting harder.

Abolishing the rule that prevents players from passing Go! from high school to the NBA could help that.

It’s like a movie or a TV show. It’s hard to get attached and invested if the cast is constantly changing.

College basketball is a wonderful version of the sport, but it needs to be more than just a hoops waiting room for players eyeing the NBA.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.