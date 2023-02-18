How does the Maple Leafs’ trade for Ryan O’Reilly impact the Bruins and the Eastern Conference playoff race?

How does this reset the playoff race and how does it impact the Bruins?

Late Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs swung from their heels, bringing in the former Blues captain and ex-Bruin Noel Acciari in a trade that had the attention of the league.

The NHL’s Eastern Conference has a fantastic playoff race going from first place to the fringe, and Ryan O’Reilly is joining the fray.

The Bruins are trying to keep their distance on the Hurricanes (they were up seven points entering Saturday) for the top spot in the conference.

They would face wild-card opponents in the first round, and in that scenario there are five teams separated by three points (Penguins, Islanders, Capitals, Panthers, Red Wings). Throw the Sabres, five points out of a playoff spot, into that mix if you like a long shot.

Between those tiers, the divisional matchups are rapidly solidifying as Rangers vs. Devils and Maple Leafs vs. Lightning. Those pairs are separated by one point with significant space between the division leaders and the wild-card hopefuls.

Eight thoughts on the O’Reilly deal

• O’Reilly, 32, remains a high-end, versatile player. Toronto, which hosts Montreal on Saturday, could use him as a shutdown No. 3 center or a left wing for Auston Matthews-William Nylander or John Tavares-Mitch Marner. He kills penalties, owns the faceoff circle most nights, and owns a Conn Smythe Trophy that was once headed for Tuukka Rask.

• His foot is the concern. A blocked shot on Dec. 31 cracked it, the team said. He missed six weeks and is well behind his usual scoring pace (12-6–18 in 39 games), though he rarely loses a shift. No doubt the Leafs will learn from him.

• Acciari (10-8–18) is more or less the guy you remember: a No. 4 center no one likes playing against. Toronto’s game is rarely physical, and he adds to that. The Bruins have had success against the Leafs’ defensemen down low, and he can help some.

• Both O’Reilly and Acciari are on expiring deals.

• Toronto has punted on a draft-and-develop strategy. It dealt draft picks in Rounds 1 through 4 from 2023 to 2025 and now owns five of its best 12 picks in the following three drafts.

• There has been talk of St. Louis starting a rebuild after the Blues traded Vladimir Tarasenko and O’Reilly, but it looks like more of a reset. There are a lot of good players there who are having down years, but they do have holes in their top six now.

• The Blues landed Adam Gaudette in the deal. That’s six organizations in six seasons for the Braintree and Northeastern product, who skated with the AHL Marlies this year (20-13–33 in 39 games).

• If he follows Nick Foligno’s path, O’Reilly will have a tough time getting over the foot issue this spring, then sign with the Bruins, and go up from there.

Other observations on the Eastern Conference

• The Islanders (28-23-7) made their big move, bringing in ex-Vancouver captain Bo Horvat on Jan. 30. He was set to face the Bruins (41-8-5) at TD Garden on Saturday at 5 p.m. on a quick turnaround. Why the weird start time? The NHL wanted more viewers on the Carolina-Washington outdoor game (8 p.m.).

• In Friday’s 5-4 win over the Penguins, Horvat rode with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee (two goals). Horvat was scoreless, but he has three goals and four points in five games since the deal, the first blockbuster of the trade season that ends March 5.

• The Rangers, who won a Friday thriller in Edmonton (5-4 in overtime after erasing a 4-1 deficit) added Tarasenko on Feb. 9. The trio of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and the ex-Blues winger (1-1–2 in three games) has since become one of the most entertaining in hockey, with Tarasenko at worst a solid, smart complimentary piece to the electric Panarin-Zibanejad combo.

• It would be a surprise if the Devils, said to be chasing super-skilled Sharks winger Timo Meier, didn’t add a forward. The Hurricanes, who already control scoring chances to a nearly extreme degree, could use another finisher. The Lightning strengthen themselves, somehow, every year.

Where does the Bruins’ roster stand?

The proverbial serene duck that paddles furiously underwater, they are trying to add something.

No doubt they considered whether O’Reilly and Horvat could have helped them. Now that Jake DeBrusk (penciled into Saturday’s lineup) and Tomas Nosek (return TBD) are on the way back, defensive reinforcements make sense. They could add a depth player – recent rumors had them looking at defensemen like Vladislav Gavrikov (Columbus) and Luke Schenn (Vancouver) – or a piece that could alter an opponent’s game plans, like Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

A move is coming, and probably more than just recalling the capable pros in Providence as Black Aces.

As the 2011 Stanley Cup core ages, the Bruins have aggressively pursued deals for players they think fit in with that culture. Pavel Zacha is the most recent success on a list that includes Hampus Lindholm, Taylor Hall, and Charlie Coyle.

“Give credit to Don Sweeney,” Zacha’s agent, Darren Ferris, said in a recent phone conversation. “Donnie’s been trying to get him for a long time. He had the eye.”

It would not follow the trends if the Bruins they didn’t take a swing of their own in the trade market.

Maybe they’re just waiting until they sign that pending free agent. You know who. The one who might score 60 goals this season. Maybe David Pastrnak wants to see what they do first.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.