Joe Mazzulla’s ascension to permanent head coach a popular move with Celtic players

Mazzulla now has security and peace of mind, and ironically, while every other player and All-Star coach had a microphone attached for easier hearing, Mazzulla’s dais didn’t; and the whisper-quiet but rapid speaker offered his thoughts on various basketball and non-basketball issues, engaging the wave of media members.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Mazzulla were each seated approximately 15 feet from each other at the University of Utah practice facility addressing the media before Sunday’s All-Star Game. And while Tatum and Brown were both pleased Mazzulla had the interim tag lifted Thursday, they made it clear they’ve adjusted to the new regime.

SALT LAKE CITY — What’s apparent about Joe Mazzulla being named permanent head coach of the Celtics is the team is ready to move forward from the Ime Udoka mess, if they haven’t already.

Advertisement

Mazzulla would coach against John Wooden if he could face any coach past or present. Mazzulla loves Hip-Hop music and prefers to listen to Drake. Mazzulla is a Manchester City fan.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Without the interim tag, without the Udoka shadow hovering over him, Mazzulla was able to be himself, and that meant deflecting all credit for the team’s 42-17 start and No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to the players.

“Their buy-in, their trust, their character,” Mazzulla said. “Who they are as people. How hungry they are to want to win. As a coach, if you don’t have the right players and the right people, you’re nothing. I’m grateful to have them. I’m grateful that we have a great locker room.”

Mazzulla is a man comfortable in his own skin and carries his own philosophy. He trusts his players. He doesn’t prefer to call timeouts even at times when they’re desperately needed. He approaches his job with a seriousness and focus that has impressed the organization greatly.

Advertisement

“Just be myself but at the same time have a couple of things you really believe in,” he said. “And don’t waver from those and because I’ve been in the organization for some time, I kind of knew what buttons to push, who to lean on in certain situations and really relying on the guys.”

Tatum and Brown said they fully supported the move although both said they grew attached to Udoka. Tatum said he’s spoken with Udoka occasionally during the season as his former coach provides encouragement. Brown said he hasn’t spoken with Udoka since his suspension. Grant Williams told the Globe he spoke with Udoka about a month ago and will reach out again now that the issue has been settled.

“I feel extremely excited for Joe,” Williams told the Globe. “He’s a phenomenal person, a phenomenal coach. He’s done a phenomenal job with us this year and in the organization for the last four years. Guys have tremendous respect for him and I know the organization and across the league he has respect as well.

“When it comes to Ime, it’s one of those difficult decisions that had to be made. As a player who played under him, I will always have tremendous respect for him as a person and as a man and his ability to not only coach a basketball team; he’s a phenomenal coach in his own right. It’s disappointing he’s going to be gone but hopefully he’ll have a successful venture in the future and we’ll get to see him again. Although it may not be the Celtics, we’ll keep in touch and we’ll do the best to support him along the process as well.”

Advertisement

Said Tatum of Mazzulla: “Forget the coach, he’s a great guy and a great person and that really matters. We got the best record, right? He got some good players on his team and it’s like being in a relationship. He helps us and we help him and we’re in this together.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.