Lincoln-Sudbury finally back on top after winning Division 1 girls’ swimming championship

“We have a lot of very fast swimmers, and we have three strong relays, and we don’t always have that,” said Lincoln-Sudbury coach Julie Nocka.

Team depth and a set of outstanding relays would change the Warriors’ fate.

Lincoln-Sudbury had not finished in the top two at the MIAA Division 1 girls’ swimming championships in eight years. Since their last title in 2015, the Warriors have watched Dual County League foe Westford Academy win six straight times.

Thanks to those three relay teams, two of which won their races, the Warriors won a long-awaited girls’ state title Saturday night at MIT’s Zesiger Center, 274-212, over the Ghosts.

The Warriors started off finishing third in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, but took the lead after the second race, the 200-yard freestyle, where sophomore Joslin Halsey finished second behind Cardinal Spellman’s Abby Toepfer. Following that, McKenna Murray finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley. Bridget Hogan added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Those individual successes set up Lincoln-Sudbury for the meet’s ninth event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Hogan, Alison Graff, Tamara Papovsky, and Halsey earned the win in 1:41.68. With that victory, the Warriors established a large enough margin that their team title was well in hand.

Runner-up Westford Academy made a giant jump from their seventh-place finish at last weekend’s South sectional. Thanks to quality relays and a 100-yard breaststroke win by senior Cara Dominici, the Ghosts made a substantial improvement.

“We just came off seventh place at sectionals and fifth place at DCLs, and I think we were all a little disappointed,” said Dominici. “The team was really working towards this the whole week. We really wanted to place higher than we were seeded, and that’s what we did.”

In the 100-yard butterfly, Franklin’s Hope Xayaveth won and set a meet record in 54.43, a significant contribution to the Panther’s third-place team finish.

Attleboro sophomore Zuri Ferguson turned in a stellar performance, winning two events. She defended her title in the 100-yard backstroke with a 54.36, earning automatic All-American status, and won the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.92.

“I’m happy with how I swam,” said Ferguson. “The girls are so great and this was so much fun.”

