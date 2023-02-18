Milton’s Mason Pellegri does it again, becomes program’s first repeat wrestling state champion in 59 years

As he studied the banner of past champions, Pellegri wondered about Joe Sidoti, a two-time state champion at 157 pounds in 1963-64, whose name topped a list that included Clinton Graham (1999, 171) and Mark Lewis (2000, 171). It was exalted company Pellegri joined last year when he won the MIAA Division 2 state wrestling title at 170 pounds.

MILTON — During gym class at Milton High, Mason Pellegri would pause to glance up at the two red vertical banners hanging in the southeast corner of Copeland Field House. They served as a testament to the accolades the Wildcats wrestling team accumulated over the years.

“I’d always look up at it and think that it’d be cool to put my name up there again,’’ Pellegri said.

In what proved to be a banner day for the Milton junior — and for Milford, which repeated as overall team champion in runaway fashion ­with 187½ points — Pellegri made history Saturday when he pinned Minnechaug’s Sam Dean in 37 seconds to win the 182-pound final. Before the home crowd had a chance to settle in their seats, Pellegri became the first Milton wrestler to win back-to-back state titles since Sidoti 59 years ago.

With his victory at 182 pounds, Milton senior Mason Pellegri became the first Wildcat to repeat as state champion in 59 years. Now he'll see his name twice on the championship banner. Michael Vega

“It was a lot of fun, getting to come here and compete at home, it was really cool,’’ Pellegri said. “And so was winning the state championship. [Back to back] hasn’t soaked in yet, but it’s awesome.”

In keeping with the theme of the tournament, Milford repeated as team champion under coach P.J. Boccia, the Division 2 Coach of the Year who brought 12 competitors to states and saw five advance to the finals and two — Michael Boulanger (126) and Hampton Kaye-Kuter (285) — reach the top of the podium.

Minnechaug, which got wins from Cam Ice (138) and Elliott Humphries (145), voted Wrestler of the Match after his major decision over Northeast’s Luke Connolly, 9-1, finished second (140½).

“We were thrilled to win it again, but we know Minnechaug was coming strong,’’ Boccia said. “They’re a great program and they’re making us better. They had five guys in the finals and we had five guys in the finals. Nothing but respect for that program.”

Earlier in the week, Pellegri reached Sidoti by phone at his Florida home. “I just wanted to know what his experience was like, wrestling back then,” Pellegri said. “It was good to get to know him.”

To reach the 182 finals, Pellegri had to go to the mat, literally and figuratively, in his semifinal bout against Bridgewater-Raynham’s Chris Hogg, who took Pellegri into a heart-pounding, sudden-death round where the Milton wrestler broke a 4-4 stalemate with a lightning-fast takedown that pinned Hogg with his first loss of the season.

“It was definitely my toughest match,” Pellegri said. “He’s very strong and technical.”

That set up a rematch in the final against Dean, whom Pellegri had defeated by fall in the quarterfinals of the Lowell tournament in December. This time, Pellegri wasted little time in pinning Dean for the title.

“I took him down and I got a chicken wing and circled around,’’ he said. “We were on the edge of the mat and so I was trying to keep him inbounds and not let him go out. I just lifted his head, so his shoulder blades would be touching [the mat], and got the pin.”

Michael Vega can be reached at michael.vega@globe.com.