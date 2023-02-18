New Bedford’s Jose Bonilla turns last season’s disappointment into a Division 1 state wrestling title

This time he would not be denied, toughing out a 3-2 decision over Marc Pineiro (St. John’s Prep) and a 4-2 win over top-seeded Bennett Sonneborn (Natick) to take the Division 1 title at 195 pounds on Saturday.

The New Bedford senior missed the chance to top off his 25-0 junior season when he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee two days before states.

METHUEN — When Jose Bonilla felt written off in his quest to be state champion, it only made his drive to win stronger.

“It’s a really long journey,” Bonilla said. “A lot of people told me to just give up, because they also got hurt and they’ll never be the same. I took that as motivation to prove everyone wrong.”

When Sonneborn tied the bout in the third round and was looking to take the lead, Bonilla maneuvered behind him to take it for himself.

“I remember him trying to tilt me and get extra points, and I was like I can’t let this happen,” Bonilla said. “I put everything I had in me, I booked the tilt, I went behind him. That was the best move I ever had in my life.”

Bonilla has been practicing multiple times a day and doing club wrestling to try and make up the lost time. He came back from his injury after just seven months, and despite a rocky start, he turned a 30-5 season into a state championship.

“He brightens up the whole room no matter where he’s at,” said first-year coach Jamaal Hunt. “The lights shine on him. Today has been everything it’s supposed to be. He’s earned it, he’s worked for it.”

St. John’s Prep (171½ points) took the team title for the third year in a row, with seniors Alex Schaeublin (113) and Rawson Iwanicki (160) earning state championships. Natick (129½) and Shawsheen (128) rounded out the top three.

“It felt really good [to win],” said Schaeublin, who is 51-0 this season. “When I came out in the first and got two and the backs, I knew I was in control. I came ready for this match.”

Added St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa: “Guys kept clicking, kept winning. A full team result is what happened.”

The match at 132 was a thriller, with Shawsheen freshman James Tildsley winning, 3-2, in two overtimes over Natick senior Shaun McLaughlin.

“It’s very intense in the moment,” Tildsley said. “In the end, we’re both tough wrestlers, it wouldn’t have mattered who won. It’s just good wrestling.”

Returning New England champion Nate Blanchette (Central Catholic) did a standing flip after his pin to win at 182. He was too caught up in the moment during last year’s postseason run to do it.

“I just felt like I had to celebrate in high school,” he said. “I’ve never celebrated in high school and just felt like I had to.”

Matt Harrold (195) became the first freshman from Haverhill to become a state champion, and also picking up the award for most falls in the least amount of time.

“It’s cool honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get it,” he said.

