North Andover boys, Wellesley girls reign in MIAA Division 2 indoor track and field state champioships

Trailing by 5 points, and sitting in third place with two events remaining in the MIAA Division 2 indoor track and field championship, the North Andover boys desperately needed a win.

North Andover's winning quartet of (from left to right) junior Ben Katsev, and seniors Ryan Connolly, Cole Giles, and Camden Reiland propelled North Andover to the Division 2 boys' title with their winning effort in the 4x800-meter relay (8:04.92).

The senior trio of Ryan Connolly, Camden Reiland, Cole Giles, and junior Ben Katsev — subbing for Marc Conrad — clocked a first-place finish in 8 minutes, 4.92 seconds, and coupled with a fourth-place finish in the 4x400, the Scarlet Knights (53 points) edged runner-up Reading (50.50) at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.

Katsev, who had run the 2-mile moments earlier, was clutch. And Reiland set the pace with a strong start.

Advertisement

“We really needed these points,” said Reiland, who stayed near the front of the pack for four laps before his handoff to Katsev. “I knew I had to give my team the lead [with the substitution] and I gave it everything I had.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Giles kept North Andover in the top three on his third leg before Connolly closed out the victory.

“I was confident I was going to beat [Concord-Carlisle] because they were right there,” said Connolly, who aslo won the mile in 4:20.06. “But I was not expecting to beat Boston Latin until 400 in when I started to close the gap and thought to myself, ‘I’m going to hunt him down and get him.’”

With a burst, Connolly made the push and snatched first place in the 4x800 relay.

In the girls’ championship, Wellesley (78) ruled with yet another dominant performance, outdistancing runner-up Concord-Carlisle by 30 points. Sophomore Annie Comella set a meet record in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 7 inches, senior Abigail Lothian (7.17 seconds) sprinted to victory in the 55 meters (7.17 seconds), sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury won the mile (5:02.67), and John Griffith’s squad won the 4x800 (9:45.76) and was runner-up in the 4x200 (1:46.99) and 4x400 (4:07.82).

Advertisement

“The meet started out well, the girls persevered, and conquered,” said Griffith. “We always rely on the relays at the end to win.”

“In practice and in workouts, they treat workouts as a kind of competitions and they are pushing each other, when girls graduate other girls want to step in and have this kind of success that the girls had prior to them.”

Comella said she has been working on a strong approach, with speed.

“I guess when I looked at it I was a little doubtful of what it was going to be but the rest of it felt strong and it was better than the rest of my jumps,” she said.

Concord-Carlisle’s Obi Akubude won the 55 hurdles (8.31) and the 300 (39.86).

MIAA Division 2 indoor track and field championships

at Reggie Lewis Center

BOYS

55m — 1. Eric Perkins, Catholic Memorial, 0:06.52; 2. Christopher Brook, Wellesley, 0:06.53; 3. Dan Killian, Winchester, 0:06.55.

55m hurdles — 1. Sean Golembiewski, Hopkinton, 0:07.61; 2. Andrew Bialobrzes, Hopkinton, 0:08.12; 3. Lucas Ribeiro, Bishop Feehan, 0:08.17.

300m — 1. Dan Killian, Winchester, 0:34.82; 2. Mark Sten, Plymouth North, 0:35.04; 3. Jack Dougherty, Reading, 0:35.65.

600m — 1. Luke Boothroyd, Hopkinton, 1:22.8; 2. Kevin Riley, Plymouth North, 1:23.87; 3. Brett Trainor, Chelmsford, 1:24.14.

1000m — 1. Jack Quinn, Reading, 2:31.24; 2. Camden Reiland, North Andover, 2:32.15; 3. Ben Feldman, Natick, 2:32.49.

Mile — 1. Ryan Connolly, North Andover, 4:20.06; 2. Nick Bianchi, Natick, 4:23.5; 3. Colin Fisher, Boston Latin, 4:24.37.

Advertisement

2-mile — 1. John Garvey, Catholic Memorial, 9:26.33; 2. Harrison Dow, Concord-Carlisle, 9:28.46; 3. Atticus Kaye, Somerville, 9:42.81.

High jump — 1. Tyler Yen, Wellesley, 6 feet 2 inches; 2. Tyler Lloyd, Reading, 6-2; 3. Rowan McConkey, Arlington, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Tyler Yen, Wellesley, 22 feet 1.75 inches; 2. Caleb Agbor, North Andover, 21-6.5; 3. Stephen Bate, Fitchburg, 21-2.5.

Shot put — 1. Alex Jackson, Peabody, 54 feet 7.75 inches; 2. Toby Langsner, Needham, 47-11.75; 3. Peter Tompkins, Reading, 47-11.

4 x 200 — 1. Catholic Memorial, 1:31.9; 2. Natick, 1:31.93; 3. Peabody, 1:33.13.

4 x 400 — 1. Reading, 3:27.45; 2. Plymouth North, 3:28.39; 3. Hopkinton, 3:33.49.

4 x 800 — 1. North Andover, 8:04.92; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 8:05.77; 3. Boston Latin, 8:06.74.

Team results — 1. North Andover, 53; 2. Reading, 50.5; 3. Wellesley, 45; 4. Hopkinton, 42; 5. Natick, 40.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Abigail Lothian, Wellesley, 0:07.17; 2. Julienne Warner, Concord-Carlisle, 0:07.23; 3. Savanna Vargas, Peabody, 0:07.31.

55m hurdles — 1. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 0:08.31; 2. Emma Mills, Hingham, 0:08.61; 3. Lillie Caiazzo, Wellesley, 0:08.71.

300m — 1. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 0:39.86; 2. Tessa Geddes, Winchester, 0:40.73; 3. Alex Bold, Needham, 0:41.66.

600m — 1. Kalya Buback, Woburn, 1:36.06; 2. Kelsey Tarby, Hingham, 1:37.82; 3. Val Capalbo, Bishop Feehan, 1:38.95.

1000m — 1. Chloe Dibb, Barnstable, 2:59.64; 2. Delaney Dyer, Wellesley, 3:00.52; 3. Ava LoVuolo, Marshfield, 3:02.25.

Mile — 1. Charlotte Tuxbury, Wellesley, 5:02.67; 2. Macey Shriner, Plymouth North, 5:03.45; 3. Sarah DiVasta, Peabody, 5:07.12.

Advertisement

2-mile — 1. Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan, 11:14.88; 2. Elyse Srodawa, Hopkinton, 11:19.26; 3. Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Marshfield, 11:25.36.

High jump — 1. Brianna Ewansiha, Peabody, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Charlotte DiRocco, Concord-Carlisle, 5-4; 3. Lindsey Wilson, Peabody, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 18 feet 7 inches; 2. Tessa Geddes, Winchester, 18-0; 3. Gabrielle Pierre, Lincoln-Sudbury,17-2.25.

Shot put — 1. Brooke Serak, Bishop Feehan, 40 feet 10.5 inches; 2. Aaliyah Callahan, Peabody, 38-2.5; 3. Angela Leavey, Natick, 38-2.

4 x 200 — 1. Reading, 1:46.77; 2. Wellesley, 1:46.99; 3. Concord-Carlisle, 1:47.08.

4 x 400 — 1. Woburn, 4:05.72; 2. Wellesley, 4:07.82; 3. Hingham, 4:09.25.

4 x 800 — 1. Wellesley, 9:45.76; 2. Marshfield, 9:50.68; 3. Woburn, 10:03.33.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 78; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 48; 3. Peabody, 45; 4. Woburn, 41; 5. Bishop Feehan, 36.





















Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.