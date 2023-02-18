Bruins assist man David Krejci will pass on watching NESN documentary, at least for now

“No, I haven’t watched it,” he said after practice recently. “I’m not a big guy with these things. Don’t get me wrong, I’m definitely going to watch it. I don’t think I’m going to watch it this year, or this hockey season. Just going to get it over with and focus on this season.”

David Krejci understands this. Many of his friends have told him so. But right now, it’s too much of a look back for his taste.

Like the documentary NESN produced for Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th game, “Krejci at 1,000″ is well worth the watch for any Bruins fan.

It would make sense that he would not cue it up until he hangs up his skates for good.

“Yeah, yeah,” he said. “Definitely after this season, for sure. Whatever happens next season, whether I play or not, I’ll definitely watch after the season, sit back, probably watch with my family and make a nice little evening out of it.”

Krejci rarely telegraphs his intentions — not with the puck on his stick, certainly not on the topic of his future plans — but there is little doubt that we are nearing the end of an all-time great Bruins career. Krejci, who turns 37 in April, could return on another one-year deal. Maybe follow that with another. Or he could call it quits and return to South Carolina, where his wife and two children have been living this season.

He was not asked about that recently, because he has made it clear that he isn’t interested in the topic.

Most players like to discuss their craft, and this conversation with Krejci began with a question about passing detail.

A righthanded-shooting player such as Krejci naturally puts a clockwise spin on a pass (think of a puck rolling off the toe of a blade). That can make it easier for a righthanded shooter to take a one-timer, since their followthrough will produce more of that clockwise spin, and arguably a heavier shot.

But the Sedin twins, when they played, were notable for changing the spin. Both lefthanded shooters, they would sometimes spin the puck the opposite way to a righty, to make it easier for them to shoot.

Has Krejci ever used that technique?

“I think it’s the chemistry you have,” Krejci said. “Obviously the Sedin brothers, they had probably the best chemistry in hockey, right? It’s all about chemistry. Me, if anything, I try to take the spin off as much as I can, so that way the player can just catch it and shoot it right away. He doesn’t have to slow down the spin.”

A pass with a lot of spin, Krejci explained, can jump off a stick haywire no matter if it’s “favorable” or not.

“For a one-timer, I could see it, so you get a little help, a little more power,” he said. “I could see that. Other than that, I hate when you receive a pass when it’s spinning. It goes up the wall, it’s deflected and it’s spinning, you get it and it hits the blade and just moves. You have to take a half a second — and I like to take a half a second to keep my head up.”

Entering the weekend, Krejci had 12 goals and 43 points in 49 games this season. He has 31 assists, second among Bruins to David Pastrnak, and leads the team with 24 at even strength (tied for 13th in the league). Krejci has 14 primary assists at 5-on-5, which ranks 12th in the NHL.

His chemistry with Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, his Czech mates, has been one of the most entertaining parts of this highly watchable Bruins team.

Zacha had a run of seven goals in 11 games, from Jan. 16 against Philadelphia to last Tuesday in Dallas. Krejci had the primary assist on five of them, delivering silky feeds. Eight of Krejci’s assists have been direct setups to Pastrnak, including four one-time rockets and an ankle-busting breakaway on Colorado netminder Pavel Francouz.

David Krejci (right) has assisted on eight David Pastrnak goals this season. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

How does Pastrnak want the puck to arrive?

“He’s a special shooter, special player, right?” Krejci said. “He can shoot it from anywhere. He likes to shoot from the toe. His blade helps him. He can shoot from his heel, from anywhere. His wheelhouse is so big, so wide. You always want to put it in that spot where he can shoot it, but if not, he can still get it off pretty hard.”

Krejci and Pastrnak have mastered the fake-a-shot-and-slide-it-over technique.

“Because I’m a righty, it’s easier for me to look away and give a pass to Pasta,” Krejci said. “With Pasta, I’m already looking this way, my stick’s this way. With [a lefty] on the right, I have to turn back, and give that half a second. You don’t have the momentum of surprise.

“That’s why I always like a righthanded guy on my line, especially if they have a good one-timer. A lefthanded shot or a guy who doesn’t have a one-timer, he stops it, and then the momentum that I’m trying to create, take the goalie out this way, then the guy stops it and the goalie has enough time to get over.”

Once he and Pastrnak are done fooling defenders, Krejci will sit down and watch that documentary. He’ll see all the highlights, from his days in Sternberk, Czechia, to the Gatineau Olympiques to all the Black-and-Golden moments in Boston. He’ll see his parents, Zdenek and Renata, speak about how tough it was to have their boy living in North America for 18 of the last 19 years. It will reinforce how meaningful it was to have him playing last season in Czechia.

“Yeah,” Krejci said. “They told me, too. My mom asked me if I watched it. It’s been too much. I haven’t replied to probably half the people who reached out. I like where my headspace is right now and I want to keep it that way. I don’t want to read too much positive stuff. Then you get a little satisfied. I don’t want to put that in the back of my head.”

That has to be difficult for him this season. Who is criticizing the Bruins?

“I don’t look too much at the positives or the negatives,” Krejci said. “I’ve learned over the years to block out the outside noise. It’s kind of harder now with social media, there’s so much out there. It’s hard to escape from, and I don’t have any social media.

“It’s too out there. I grew up in a different world.”

MAJOR PLAYER

Long to-do list awaits Walsh

As Marty Walsh takes the helm of the NHLPA, his relationship with Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs is scrutinized. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Not in favor of giving oxygen to conspiracy theories, but does anyone really think Marty Walsh is in Jeremy Jacobs’s pocket because of a $13,000 donation made during his Boston mayorship?

If that were possible, Walsh wouldn’t have sniffed the NHLPA’s corner office. He’d have about 950 workers sharpening their sticks before his candidacy took root.

From San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson, who entered the weekend having logged a league-high 1,424 minutes and 19 seconds this season, to Colorado forward Shane Bowers (1 minute, 46 seconds), Walsh has a gigantic list of player clientele to get to know once he assumes the post in mid-March.

He’ll later delve into the salary-cap issues (is it growing by $1 million next year? $3 million or $5 million the next?), player health and safety (concussions and the NHL’s role in preventing them, presently a third rail at league headquarters), international hockey and the lack of best-on-best competition, and the next collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires in the 2026 offseason, when Sportsnet’s Canadian TV rights deal also ends (ESPN and TNT have US rights through 2028).

Conversations in recent weeks with NHL players and agents give a sense of a union in need of unity, and one wanting a bigger share of the sports and entertainment pie. The NHL, as one agent put it, does such a poor job selling the players that they have to do it themselves. Walsh must be up to that task.

Other issues to consider include the NHL’s lack of a middle class.

“The cap system does not work. It’s hurting the game,” one prominent agent said. “I’m exaggerating a bit, but there’s 16 teams that want to win and 16 teams that want to lose. They’d rather trade for bad contracts, and all those inferior players on one roster makes for horrible hockey.”

Contract length and details could be up for assessment. The NHL has only provided estimates on what the financial picture looks like. Players — and managers, too — want more clarity. If you’re a star pending free agent such as David Pastrnak, is an estimate enough to lock in your rate for the next eight years?

The good news for Walsh: He’s leading an eager, if yet to be fully engaged, and somewhat homogenous constituency. Pleasing all parties in a city of 650,000 was more challenging than this (and didn’t pay nearly as well). It should be easy to get everyone on board.

Standing up to commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL’s ownership class on whatever issues crop up by 2026 is another matter.

ETC.

Inside info on Marchand

No, Brad Marchand is not setting himself up for a post-playing career as a poet laureate, despite what his brother may say. Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Before the Bruins took their siblings on a raucous roadie (2-0-0) through Dallas and Nashville this past week, Jeff Marchand told a few tall tales about his big brother. Brad Marchand, he claimed, is a Shakespeare devotee and a member of multiple poetry clubs.

Uh, no.

A bit more believable was the yarn Jeff spun about the budding Bruin two-handing someone in the face during a youth league game near their hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia. That, No. 63 retorted, “was par for the course back then, bud.”

Methinks he doth protest too much.

“When we were playing hockey, we always played on the same teams,” said Jeff, a year younger than Brad. “If I got hit by anybody, he was the first person out there and he would run through the boards to protect me. Then we’d get home, and he’d beat me up himself.”

Sounds a bit like the Bruins’ dressing room, where intensity smolders beneath the goofiness they show the cameras. Even assistant coach Chris Kelly, a Bruin from 2011-16, still goes at his former teammates.

“Kells always said to me, when he played, ‘Anything I say to you between 7 and 10 [p.m.], stays on the ice, stays on the bench,’ ” Brad Marchand said. “It’s not personal. It’s just a work thing. You see it out there — tempers flare sometimes. [David Pastrnak] and I are notorious for getting at each other’s throats. We push [Charlie McAvoy] pretty hard, too. It comes because we hold those guys to pretty high standards. They’re some of the best players in the game, and we want them to bring that consistency every night. To do that, you’ve got to be pushed.

“We love each other at the end of the day and have a ton of fun off the ice. But once you get out there, there’s a job we’re expected to do. It doesn’t just come from in here ― it comes from the fans, the management, the media, ownership. It comes from all over. We feel that, and we just try to push each other.”

Jerrard was a trailblazer

An assistant with three NHL teams, including the Calgary Flames, assistant coach Paul Jerrard (left) died on Wednesday at age 57., Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The game lost a good one when Paul Jerrard, an assistant coach at the University of Omaha, died last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 57.

The Winnipeg native, who spent the last five seasons at Omaha, was also a trailblazer, as one of the sport’s few Black coaches. Jerrard, who had a brief stint as a defenseman with the Minnesota North Stars, was an assistant in Colorado, Dallas, and Calgary.

“When I was in the ICU a couple months ago,” wrote Calgary assistant general manager Chris Snow, who is battling ALS, “Paulie called a colleague of mine and for 30 minutes talked only about how I was doing. Kindest soul I’ve come across in hockey. He’d have been most devastated to leave [his wife] Cheryl & his [two] daughters. The love within that family was so obvious.”

Jerrard was an active member of the NHL Coaches’ Association BIPOC Program. The Coaches’ Association hailed him as someone who gave back.

“His commitment to the sport and helping his players and everyone around him improve was unmatched,” the NHLCA said in a statement, adding that Jerrard was a valued mentor for young coaches.

Jerrard was also an assistant for the Lowell Lock Monsters during their inaugural 1998-99 season, working under Frank Anzalone, who coached him at Lake Superior State. A 22-year-old Zdeno Chara was one of their defensemen.

Loose pucks

Is Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun bound for Los Angeles before the trade deadline? Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If the Kings don’t land Jakob Chychrun, ouch. He’s a perfect fit, and they sure seem to have the pieces to get it done. Chychrun has a lot of tools — size, strength on the puck, skating speed, heavy shot — and it would be fun to see him boost a contender . . . Here comes the best opportunity the Sharks will have to receive a massive return for Erik Karlsson (four years after this at $11.5 million per), and other teams know it. He might score 100 points and win the Norris Trophy. If the interest in Karlsson fades, you have to feel for Sharks GM Mike Grier. The Oilers seem like the team that needs Karlsson the most, though how they’d do it is unclear . . . The Sharks are in a similar position with Timo Meier, whom the Devils could really use. Like with Karlsson, I wonder about a non-playoff team that has assets and needs a good player. What if Columbus sees a future with Meier? Or Buffalo, which has the cap space to add Meier (or Karlsson, for that matter). With goalie prospect Devon Levi on the way — did you see what he did for Northeastern in the Beanpot? — and that talented young core, the Sabres could finally be building something. No, really . . . Is Max Domi a big-game player, or was that just one Game 7 against the Bruins last year? Chicago seems to want to ship him somewhere. Toronto would be a good match, especially if he wore his dad’s No. 28 . . . Is Patrick Kane’s checked-out appearance more a question of his hip health or a byproduct of Chicago’s miserable situation? Inquiring GMs want to know, but only if they can get him at half price . . . Former Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly is trending toward his lowest scoring output in a decade. Will he or Noel Acciari make a greater impact in Toronto? . . . Telegraphing a potential Tampa Bay move: buying low on Tyler Bertuzzi. Would be aggressive and a bit nasty, which is Bertuzzi’s style . . . I’m a believer that John Klingberg, slotted lower in a winning lineup, still has game. Like Taylor Hall’s brutal time in Buffalo, Klingberg will soon forget his Anaheim daze . . . Not much available on the goalie market, it would seem. Arizona might want to hang on to Karel Vejmelka, who has been hit with so many pucks he probably no longer feels them, and somehow has a league-average save percentage (.906) . . . The Bruins on Thursday might have boot-stomped the Predators down into the list of sellers. They’ll probably ask for the moon for Mattias Ekholm (UFA in 2026, making $6.25 million per sans trade protection), but Nino Niederreiter (UFA 2024, making $4 million) could be a solid backup plan for the Devils if they miss out on Meier.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.