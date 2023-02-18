Jake DeBrusk makes an immediate impact, and the NHL-best Bruins unload on the Islanders

The Bruins, who improved to an NHL-best 42-8-5, took a three-goal lead after one period and made it a laugher by scoring three times on six shots in the second. By the third, the Islanders (28-24-7) were packing coverage close to their net and packing up their belongings.

Sparked by the returning winger, who scored 2:19 into his return after a long layoff, the Bruins pounded a dog-tired Islanders team, 6-2, Saturday at TD Garden.

Good thing Jake DeBrusk scored his goal early. He got to enjoy the rest of his teammates trying to elbow their way onto the scoresheet.

Poor Semyon Varlamov. Since Islanders ace Ilya Sorokin took the net the previous night, the backup goalie was forced to face a Bruins barrage. His team played a 7 p.m. game at home Friday, a win over the Penguins, and the 5 p.m. puck drop Saturday seemed to arrive a bit too soon for the New York side.

The Bruins, meanwhile, were soaring. They scored six goals for the sixth time this year, and for the first time since Jan. 16 against the Flyers.

Trent Frederic collected a pair of goals, his career-high 12th and 13th.

DeBrusk, back on the No. 1 line and top power-play unit, knew where to go on the Bruins’ first man-advantage opportunity.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, standing atop the opposite circles, went tape-to-tape as DeBrusk snuck behind defenseman Scott Mayfield. Alone in front, DeBrusk slipped a backhander under Varlamov’s pads and threw a ferocious fist pump as he dropped to a gliding knee to celebrate his 17th goal.

He was back. They were off.

And the Islanders, who lost star forward Mathew Barzal to an injury at 7:28 of the first, were no match.

The Bruins added to their lead at 9:15 of the first. Nick Foligno walked in and powered a wrister through Varlamov’s glove to make it 2-0. It was the ninth goal of the year for Foligno, who also had an assist.

On the goal that made it a 3-0 game, A.J. Greer battled his way to an extended possession and the Bruins worked the puck up top to Charlie McAvoy. Standing in front of the net, Frederic tipped the defenseman’s drive past Varlamov at 17:19 of the opening period.

Frederic’s goal came on Boston’s 10th shot of the game. They finished the period with three goals on 12 shots.

The Bruins were a bit slow to start the second and the Islanders had a bit more jump. That situation did not have a chance to play out.

Boston scored three times on six shots in the period to open up a 6-1 lead. The Bruins bullied the Islanders on the puck, beat them to races, and had Varlamov scrambling like Denis Lemieux in “Slap Shot.”

The only bright spot for the visitors came when Kyle Palmieri, incensed over a no-call after Brandon Carlo smacked him into the end boards, got his revenge with a tap-in on his next shift. Palmieri’s goal made it 3-1, at 6:46 of the second, but the fire quickly vanished.

In a four-on-four sequence, Bruins shooters flung rebounds off Varlamov (McAvoy) and the rear glass (DeBrusk), and the latter bid caromed over the net and back in front. Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th of the season by bunting home the flying biscuit.

Frederic, who showed an eye-popping speed burst on his first shift, zipped a long wrister past Varlamov (21 saves) for his second goal of the game to make it 5-1 at 11:30 of the second. The lead grew to five on Pavel Zacha’s pinball of a goal at 18:31.

The Islanders’ net-crashing resulted in a rebound goal for Matt Martin with 6:18 left, but the away team bus had long been warming.

Linus Ullmark, who kept it a 1-0 game with a shoulder stop on Bo Horvat and denied Palmieri on a second-period breakaway, finished with 26 saves for the Bruins.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.