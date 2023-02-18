Triston Casas nails the confidence part of being a pro, but knows Red Sox need more from him

His confidence isn’t a gimmick in the slightest, his self-assurance shining with his eclectic demeanor. A hipster nature that’s exclusive to his true self.

There’s little anyone can do to rock the confidence of the Red Sox rookie first baseman who knew he would one day become a big leaguer as he grinded his way through the minor leagues.

Need proof? Take a glance at his nails this spring. Freshly manicured, his fingers are painted red — glitter atop some of them — and his toes white.

“I feel like I have the personality to do it,” Casas said. “I feel like I’m at the right age where I can pull it off as well.”

Casas was first spotted wearing nail polish inside the lobby of MGM Springfield last month during Winter Weekend. A person near Casas jokingly asked if he would wear red nail polish during the season.

“No,” Casas replied with a smirk.

He may have bigger plans in mind.

“The nails are something that I’ve been doing for a little bit of time now,” said Casas. “It started off with my mom. I’ve always got to get my nails done. It was this little bonding thing we had always done and a couple of months ago after the season ended, I was just like, ‘I’m just gonna get a color’ . . . My mom was super surprised. She’s like, ‘What?!’ ”

A typical response when it comes to Casas, who unapologetically operates in his own space. Prior to his Sunday afternoon debut against Texas last September, he sunbathed with his shirt off in short right field. One struggling pitcher walked to the top step of the home dugout and peered toward the right field grass in disbelief. Laid out, Casas looked as if he was in the midst of a cool down from a yoga session.

The nail polish is a part of Casas’s quest for people to be themselves, he said. In a baseball culture that calls for athletes to live in its rectangular box, Casas finds his safe space outside of it.

“I want to make sure that I do good with my platform,” Casas said. “I feel like as a baseball player, sometimes I lose focus and perspective as to what really matters.”

When it comes to Casas’s actual job, though, performance will matter. He hit just .197 last year during his one-month stint in the majors.

Though he had a .358 on-base percentage, that pedestrian batting average won’t cut it in this market — especially if it’s accompanied by red nails and glitter. Casas, aware he still has to prove himself at the big league level, is OK with that truth.

“I want that spotlight,” he said. “I think my play merits it. I think I’m that good. I think that I make adjustments that well. I talk a big game. Let’s see if I can back it up.”

Plans in place

Brayan Bello is still on track to resume his progression Monday. Shut down Friday after he relayed tightness/soreness in his right forearm, Bello is resting and receiving treatment. “It’s the first time that I experienced something like this,” he said, “but I’m not worried about it.” The setback occurred earlier in the week following a bullpen. Both manager Alex Cora and Bello said the 23-year-old threw a lot of curveballs, which could have triggered the soreness. “I feel better right now,” Bello said. “So, let’s wait until Monday.” . . . The plan for Chris Sale is for the lefthander to throw a couple of simulated innings Tuesday. If all goes well, next will be facing hitters.

