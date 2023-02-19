Guitar trio goes Bach from electric to classical

The trio will bring their devotion to a wide universe of musical styles to the Hingham Public Library for a free concert on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. in the library’s Whiton Room.

“All three of us had early influences in rock music and playing in rock bands,” Newsam said. “However, in college we all had the opportunity to study classical guitar.” He studied at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge. Mason and Ennis both graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont. The group’s three members studied in graduate school programs focusing on classical guitar.

The Back Bay Guitar Trio consists of David Newsam, John Mason, and Jason Ennis, three instrumentalists originally attracted to the wail of the electric guitar who found their way to acoustic music. They live in both worlds now.

“Currently all three members of the trio perform and teach both classical and electric guitar styles,” said Newsam, an associate professor at Berklee College of Music in the guitar department, who has taught guitar there for three decades.

“The Back Bay Guitar Trio has always tried to present an eclectic program of music,” Newsam said. The Hingham library concert program “will include the music of J.S. Bach, Debussy, as well as music from South American composers Astor Piazzolla and Paulo Bellinati and a piece composed by former Boston Classical Society director Frank Wallace.”

Although Bach did not write for guitar, musicians have made his music an integral part of classical guitar repertoire by transcribing music written by the Baroque period genius for cello, violin, lute and, even keyboard for the guitar.

Romantic period composer Claude Debussy’s “Claire de lune,” a widely popular work, has been transposed for guitar. Argentine composer Piazzolla wrote a dramatic tango style of music that he performed on an instrument called the bandoneon. His music has also been widely performed in transcription for guitar. Brazilian composer and guitarist Bellinati has composed many works for his instrument.

“In addition,” Newsam said, “a large portion of this program will feature original compositions by each member of the trio. Many of these feature improvisational sections that draw upon influences from jazz and world music.” The program will display the versatility of the guitar in these different musical styles, he said.

The trio performs at the library through a partnership with the Boston Classical Guitar Society, which presents concerts with touring guitarists at venues such as the Hingham and Weymouth libraries. Newsam teaches flamenco guitar, coaches one of the Berklee classical guitar chamber ensembles, and teaches private lessons on electric and classical guitar. He also designed the course “Fundamentals of Classical Guitar” for Berklee’s online offerings.

Mason, who grew up in Westwood, teaches guitar, ensembles, and music production at several schools, including Holyoke Community College and Westfield State University. Ennis is the jazz guitar instructor at Dartmouth College.

Together, the trio has performed at The House of Blues and the Boston Hatch Shell, and toured in Europe. After Ennis joined the group in 2020, Newsam said, the trio performed one concert before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Back together for live performances, the group recently kicked off its “20th anniversary tour.”

Other free public offerings this month include art exhibitions in regional public libraries. The Norwell High School AP (Advanced Placement) Exhibition of student art is on view at The James Library and Center for the Arts, located at 24 West St. in Norwell, through March 11. The exhibition is free and open to the public during the library’s business hours.

“Unwinding Patterns” work by Christine Ward of Kingston continues throughout the month of February at the Kingston Public Library gallery. According to the library, Ward’s mediums include watercolor, acrylic paints, clay, beads, photography, glass and paper. The library is open Monday through Saturday.

Marshfield artist Sally Dean’s exhibit “Reimaginings” will be on display in the Hingham Library’s Dolphin Gallery this month through March 2. According to the library, the show features “bright colorful acrylic, watercolor and mixed media paintings and wall pieces derived from pages of old sketchbooks.” Dean is a gallery artist, and currently also the artist in residence at South Shore Art Center in Cohasset.

On the environmental front, The “WaterWatch Lecture Series,” a program of the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, offers an online presentation, “Making Salt Marshes More Climate Resilient” by hydrologist Tom Bell on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. According to the watershed association, Bell has “analyzed historic aerial photos and will share the results of how much salt marsh has been lost in the North and South Rivers between 1950 and today.” Regional marshes are important to withstand rising seas, the association said.

Register for the lecture through nsrwa.org.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.