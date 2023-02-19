‘King of Queens’ actor Kevin James is first entry on a BBQ ‘Wall of Fame’

"King of Queens" actor Kevin James (fourth from right) stopped by Westport's Bootleg BBQ last week for a meal with frequent collaborators the Kinnane Brothers.

A new Westport barbecue joint christened its “Wall of Fame” with a signed receipt from actor Kevin James.

On Thursday, the “King of Queens” star was in the area to meet with frequent collaborators the Kinnane Brothers. The Little Compton, R.I.-based self-taught production team of seven brothers and one brother-in-law has worked with James for a few years now, making popular short films for the comedian’s YouTube channel. Charles and Dan Kinnane also directed James in “Home Team,” a 2022 comedy produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

James and the Kinnanes pulled into Bootleg BBQ on Main Road in Westport around 2 p.m. for a late lunch during a crowd-lull, said owner Fred Melnyk of Westport.

“Kevin had the triple smashburger with no bun, no french fries, just coleslaw. They ordered [for the table] a Pappy Platter — brisket, one-fourth rack of ribs, pulled pork, coleslaw, beans, cornbread — pretty much everything,” Melnyk said. The group ordered Guinnesses, but James stuck with seltzer, he added.

Melnyk opened Bootleg BBQ two months ago — at the spot summer visitors might know as the old Marguerite’s Restaurant — after a few years of popping up at fairs and events. Their specialties: smokehouse slow-cooked barbecue meats and all the Southern picnic trimmings, from cornbread to fried Oreos.

A receipt signed by James now hangs by the cash register. Melnyk added, “Eventually we’ll have a picture up there and start the Wall of Fame.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

