‘King of Queens’ actor Kevin James is first entry on a BBQ ‘Wall of Fame’

By Lauren Daley Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2023, 45 minutes ago
"King of Queens" actor Kevin James (fourth from right) stopped by Westport's Bootleg BBQ last week for a meal with frequent collaborators the Kinnane Brothers.Courtesy Bootleg BBQ

A new Westport barbecue joint christened its “Wall of Fame” with a signed receipt from actor Kevin James.

On Thursday, the “King of Queens” star was in the area to meet with frequent collaborators the Kinnane Brothers. The Little Compton, R.I.-based self-taught production team of seven brothers and one brother-in-law has worked with James for a few years now, making popular short films for the comedian’s YouTube channel. Charles and Dan Kinnane also directed James in “Home Team,” a 2022 comedy produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

James and the Kinnanes pulled into Bootleg BBQ on Main Road in Westport around 2 p.m. for a late lunch during a crowd-lull, said owner Fred Melnyk of Westport.

“Kevin had the triple smashburger with no bun, no french fries, just coleslaw. They ordered [for the table] a Pappy Platter — brisket, one-fourth rack of ribs, pulled pork, coleslaw, beans, cornbread — pretty much everything,” Melnyk said. The group ordered Guinnesses, but James stuck with seltzer, he added.

Melnyk opened Bootleg BBQ two months ago — at the spot summer visitors might know as the old Marguerite’s Restaurant — after a few years of popping up at fairs and events. Their specialties: smokehouse slow-cooked barbecue meats and all the Southern picnic trimmings, from cornbread to fried Oreos.

A receipt signed by James now hangs by the cash register. Melnyk added, “Eventually we’ll have a picture up there and start the Wall of Fame.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

