My sports club crush went cold

Q. I’m single and in my 50s, and in a sports club that meets weekly. I never seriously considered that I’d meet a woman romantically there. I just go for the activity and for socialization, and we all go out after. I’ve made some great friends there.

For the past year, there’s been a woman in the club who is a bit younger. I’ve come to like and enjoy conversing with her pre, during, and post games. I’m the type of guy who, when I sense a woman is not feeling it and wants me to go away, I’ll go away. She hasn’t given me this “go away” vibe — until recently. Most days she would gravitate toward me, and sometimes we’d walk part of the way home together. She’d wait for me. We exchanged numbers months ago and she has responded to all but one or two of my approximately 20 texts. The texts are just friendly chatter about games.

I haven’t asked her out because she has a longtime serious boyfriend I’ve never met; she doesn’t mention this boyfriend much. I’ve had discussions with other friends over the ethics of pursuing her when she’s taken. Some are for it, some against. Lately, though, everything has gone cold. I’m getting negative body language from her and the “go away” vibe, so I’ve gone away. The texts have stopped.

Am I right to let it go? How do you know why or if she’s gone cold? I suspect she noticed my feelings. Do I just ignore her and move on, or stay in this agonizing friendzone, if that is even salvageable? How do I get over these strong feelings? It is so frustrating because this light event I’ve so enjoyed has the potential to become a soap operatic mess. Sometimes I want to be angry with her for leading me on, but then I think she was just being nice. Sorry to ramble.

DEEP ANONYMOUS

A. You’ve wanted to know if she might consider a romantic relationship with you. Without having to ask, you got an answer. Consider that a small gift, even if it doesn’t feel like one.

You ask whether you should “ignore her and move on.” The alternative is to continue to be civil and move on. You don’t have to ice her out. Simply focus on socializing with others, and show her you’re the kind of guy who can read a room. You’re not asking for anything, and you respect her space. Make that clear.

Also, continue to enjoy yourself. You loved this club long before she arrived. Who were your companions before? Find those people.

She did not lead you on, but you know that. She was clear about having a boyfriend, and only pursued a platonic relationship. This distance might be the only way she knows how to give you a signal. If you were closer friends who spent time together outside of the club, I’d expect more conversation about this, but you’ve both limited your interactions to one place.

That’s something to think about as you continue to meet new, fun people — because you will. Find out if you can make plans for an off-night. If the socialization extends past the group activity, the friendship has hit another level. That’s when it makes sense to start thinking about more.

Also, it’s pickleball, right? I’m just going to assume it’s pickleball.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

1. The boyfriend found the texts. 2. Gotta be pickleball.

JBEEMER





You know she has a serious boyfriend so not sure why you expected something more than a friendship.

BKLYNMOM





”...when I sense a woman is not feeling it and wants me to go away, I’ll go away.” Yet you’re not doing it here. I don’t think men sometimes appreciate the tightrope women need to navigate when they’re not interested in them. Be aloof, and get called the B-word or worse. Be friendly, and they’re leading a guy on just by talking to him.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





She did not lead you on. She was a person being friendly and enjoying the same sport as you.

THENURSE





Stay in the group. Don’t avoid her but don’t initiate any conversations and stop talking to others in the group about her. Act like it never happened.

FREEADVICEFORYOU

