Aiyanna is caring and creative

She is caring, has a great sense of humor, is creative and very inquisitive. She likes gymnastics, swimming, and imaginary play.

She is in the 11th grade at her current program. Aiyanna has been on the honor roll and also on the school council in the past. She does very well in school when she is focused.

Resilient, Aiyanna wants a loving family that will help her be successful despite her past trauma. Although very sociable, peer influence can have a significant impact on Aiyanna’s behaviors. She has made much improvement in this area and has learned to be a strong advocate for herself.

Freed for adoption, Aiyanna would do well in a family with 1 or 2 female caregivers or a mom and dad family with older children or no other children in the home. She has asked for her own bedroom, would like a home with a small dog, and would like to live in the city.

Aiyanna will thrive on one-on-one attention, structure and routine in her new family. She will need much love and guidance in her new home. Aiyanna would like to maintain in-person visits with her brother who lives in Western Mass. as well as other forms of regular contact. Her social worker would welcome someone who could be a visiting resource to her until an adoptive family is found.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.