Antisemitic graffiti found in two student bathrooms at Silver Lake High School in Kingston, officials say

Police in Kingston are investigating antisemitic graffiti found in two student bathrooms at Silver Lake Regional High School last week, school officials said.
In a letter to the school community, Principal Michaela Gill said she was alerted to the graffiti after a custodian discovered it on Feb. 13. Officials at the South Shore school did not describe details of the graffiti but said it was antisemitic and “harassing.”
“Bigoted and hateful speech in our school community is not tolerated,” Gill wrote in the letter, which she provided to the Globe. “The Kingston Police Department and Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation were immediately notified, and our administration team is working collaboratively with both departments as we conduct our investigation. We are committed to finding those responsible and holding them accountable.”
When reached over the weekend, school officials did not say whether they had identified the person or people responsible for the graffiti.
The Silver Lake Regional School District serves students in Kingston, Plympton, and Halifax.
Superintendent Jill Proulx said the district “aspires to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students free from hate and bigotry.”
“We are committed to promoting an educational environment free from all forms of discrimination, including harassment,” Proulx told the Globe in an e-mail Sunday morning. “The civil rights of all school community members are guaranteed by law, and the protection of those rights is of utmost importance and priority to the District.”
The incident in Kingston comes as school officials at Dover-Sherborn High School are also investigating a case of antisemitic harassment.
Last week, a swastika was drawn in dirt on a Jewish student’s car parked at Dover-Sherborn High School. Dover police and the Anti-Defamation League of New England were notified of the incident, officials said.
