Antisemitic graffiti found in two student bathrooms at Silver Lake High School in Kingston, officials say

Police in Kingston are investigating antisemitic graffiti found in two student bathrooms at Silver Lake Regional High School last week, school officials said.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Michaela Gill said she was alerted to the graffiti after a custodian discovered it on Feb. 13. Officials at the South Shore school did not describe details of the graffiti but said it was antisemitic and “harassing.”

“Bigoted and hateful speech in our school community is not tolerated,” Gill wrote in the letter, which she provided to the Globe. “The Kingston Police Department and Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation were immediately notified, and our administration team is working collaboratively with both departments as we conduct our investigation. We are committed to finding those responsible and holding them accountable.”