Cambridge police continue search for missing 19-year-old man

“Officers have been actively working with area police departments, libraries, and family members,” police said on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m.

Cambridge police continued their search Sunday for for Joshua Shacklewood, 19, a student at Bunker Hill Community College who was reported missing Tuesday, officials said.

Shacklewood was last seen Tuesday around 6:45 a.m., when he left his home in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Cambridge to go to class at the community college, according to a Thursday statement from the Cambridge Police Department.

Shacklewood is described as approximately 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, wears glasses, and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. He is reportedly non-verbal with everyone except his parents, according to the statement.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a Patriots knit hat, according to the statement. Shacklewood enjoys spending time at libraries, primarily the main branch of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square and Cambridge’s Main Library on Broadway.

Anyone who sees Shacklewood or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

