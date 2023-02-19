Dorchester man charged with receiving stolen vehicle, woman faces gun charges, after traffic stop

Boston police arrested a Dorchester man and woman after they were allegedly pulled over in a stolen vehicle with a gun inside on Saturday evening, officials said.

The arrests were made at 5:58 p.m., after officers patrolling near Westview Street and Westview Way in Mattapan performed a Criminal Justice Information Services query on a car that turned out to be stolen, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

The officers turned on their flashing lights and sirens to stop the car, according to the statement. They spoke to the occupants, Keyamanie Price, 40, and Jerome Anderson, 31, both of Dorchester, and upon further investigation recovered a Glock 22 with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine from inside the vehicle, the statement said. A second magazine with 12 rounds inside was also recovered, according to police.