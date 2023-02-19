Gorilla that once escaped Franklin Park Zoo turns 30

Little Joe celebrated his 30th birthday Sunday with song, a party, and two cakes made from his favorite fruits, which he kindly shared with the rest of his gorilla troupe in the indoor tropical forest exhibit.

Older and gentler, the western lowland gorilla, who has matured into a silverback, spends more time these days blowing kisses and playing “uncle” to a precocious 2-year-old ape who idolizes him, zoo workers say.

At 30, Little Joe isn’t the same rascal that made headlines as an adolescent escapee from the Franklin Park Zoo in September 2003, captured after a two-hour pursuit and sedated with tranquilizer darts.

“Hitting 30, he’s become a true adult,” said John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England. “Everybody knows Joe, he’s got some notoriety. He’s really popular. He’s a big favorite among the staff, as well. He’s sort of super handsome, but he’s also super smart.

“He’s just got so much personality,” Linehan said.

Little Joe drew a crowd early Sunday afternoon when he awoke from a nap. He made eye contact with a spectator on the other side of the glass who waved at him. The gorilla gestured back before darting across the enclosure.

“She got to see him up close and personal,” Seth Jasiewicz, 48, of upstate New York, said of his 5-year-old daughter, Faith, who said it was “a little bit” scary.

When Little Joe settled on the other side of the exhibit, he struck an idle posture.

“Look at him, he looks like The Thinker,” Kelly Jasiewicz said, comparing Little Joe to the famous French sculpture. “He looks very thoughtful.”

“He looks nice, and he is cute,” said 5-year-old Jazlyn Da Rosa, of Brockton. “I really like him.”

“I remember Joe when I was in high school,” said Jazlyn’s father, Antonio Da Rosa.” He escaped. They had it on the news.”

Born in captivity at the Bronx Zoo on Feb. 6, 1993, Little Joe moved to the Franklin Park Zoo when he was 4. The zoo chose to celebrate Little Joe’s birthday on Sunday.

On Sept. 28, 2003, when Little Joe was 11, he escaped the apes’ enclosure at the Tropical Forest exhibit just before the zoo’s 6 p.m. closing time and attacked a child and her babysitter. He led authorities on a two-hour pursuit, drew large crowds of curious spectators and even paused for a rest at a bus stop on Seaver Street.

To get free, Little Joe cleared a 12-foot-deep moat, got past an electrified wire, over a waist-high glass barrier, and out of the zoo pavilion.

The animal bit the 18-year-old babysitter on the back and deeply scratched the 2-year-old girl before attempting to attack zoo workers huddled inside an enclosed ticket booth.

Little Joe was shot at least four times with tranquilizer darts before he was captured and returned to the zoo.

It was his second escape in two months. During the first escape, Little Joe exited the apes’ enclosure but did not leave the zoo grounds. He was captured without incident.

Zoo volunteer, Rita Nethersole, said she’s known Little Joe since he arrived at the Franklin Park Zoo and knows him only as a gentle, loving creature.

“Joe is my buddy, I’ve known Joe since he was 4,” Nethersole said. “He’s very sweet. I can get him to blow me kisses, sometimes.”

Little Joe has also taken playing an “uncle figure” to baby ape, Pablo, a 2-year-old who “idolizes” Little Joe, follows him around, imitates him, and learns from him, zoo workers said.

“And Joe lets him,” Nethersole said.

Male gorillas, on average, live into their mid-30s, Linehan said. But some have lived into their 50s and even hit 60, he said.

“He’s doing great,” Linehan said. “Who knows, at this stage, it could be many, many more decades.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.