New York woman injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, N.H.

An Albany, N.Y., woman suffered severe injuries in a snowmobile rollover crash on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg, N.H, officials said.
Witnesses said Courtney Tedeschi, 27, was riding a snowmobile across First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg when she lost control and was thrown from the machine, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Tedeschi was driven to a nearby restaurant by her fiancée, where conservation officers and paramedics responded after being notified of the crash about 3:30 p.m., according to the statement.
Tedeschi suffered severe injuries to her upper body during the crash and was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team at the restaurant before being taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., according to the statement. No further information on her condition was immediately available.
Advertisement
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.