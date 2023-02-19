New York woman injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, N.H.

An Albany, N.Y., woman suffered severe injuries in a snowmobile rollover crash on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg, N.H, officials said.

Witnesses said Courtney Tedeschi, 27, was riding a snowmobile across First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg when she lost control and was thrown from the machine, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Tedeschi was driven to a nearby restaurant by her fiancée, where conservation officers and paramedics responded after being notified of the crash about 3:30 p.m., according to the statement.