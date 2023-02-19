fb-pixel Skip to main content

New York woman injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, N.H.

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2023, 1 hour ago

An Albany, N.Y., woman suffered severe injuries in a snowmobile rollover crash on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg, N.H, officials said.

Witnesses said Courtney Tedeschi, 27, was riding a snowmobile across First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg when she lost control and was thrown from the machine, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Tedeschi was driven to a nearby restaurant by her fiancée, where conservation officers and paramedics responded after being notified of the crash about 3:30 p.m., according to the statement.

Tedeschi suffered severe injuries to her upper body during the crash and was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team at the restaurant before being taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., according to the statement. No further information on her condition was immediately available.

Advertisement


Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video