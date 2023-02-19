Roxbury man, 53, arrested on gun charges in Mattapan

He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said. It was not clear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney.

Calvin Dedrick faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a police officer, Boston police said in a statement .

A 53-year-old Roxbury man was arrested on gun charges in Mattapan on Sunday morning after he allegedly fled from police who attempted to perform a traffic stop, officials said.

At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call for a person with a gun near River Street, according to the statement. When they arrived, police were able to identify a man who matched a description they were given on their way to the scene, who was fleeing in a vehicle, the statement said.

Advertisement

Officers pursued the vehicle, turning on their lights and sirens in attempts to conduct a traffic stop, police said. The driver allegedly refused to stop, however, and officers lost sight of the vehicle.

After canvassing the area, police located the vehicle near 14 Blue Hills Parkway in Milton, officials said. They saw the suspect, later identified as as Dedrick, walking toward Mattapan square and placed him in handcuffs, according to the statement.

Further investigation recovered two guns from the car, a SCCY CPX-2 with 10 rounds in the magazine, and a Jimenez Arms JA-9 with eight rounds in the magazine, police said .