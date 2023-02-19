Salem, N.H., man injured in snowmobile crash in Franconia Notch State Park

Thomas Connell II, 53, was hurt in a single-machine crash while riding with a group of family members on the bike path in Franconia Notch State Park, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail during the winter, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A Salem, N.H., man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday in Lincoln, N.H., officials said.

Extremely poor trail conditions are considering to be the reason behind the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the statement. The crash took place a half mile north of the Flume Gorge Visitor’s Center parking lot, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Connell was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare, and later flown by helicopter to Dartmouth Health in Lebanon, N.H., for further treatment, according to the statement. No further details of his condition were immediately available.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.