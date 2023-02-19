State trooper hit, injured while assisting with a crash on New Bedford highway

A state trooper and his cruiser were hit by a vehicle in New Bedford late Saturday night as he was getting out to assist with a previous crash, according to State Police.

The trooper, who exited his cruiser just before the collision at 11 p.m. on Interstate 195 westbound, was injured and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was treated and released, said a statement on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the trooper also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing to determine if the driver will face charges.