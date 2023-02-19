fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two Boston police officers hospitalized after crash involving their van and a Honda

By Ramsey Khalifeh Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2023, 42 minutes ago

Two Boston police officers were hospitalized in a crash involving a police van and a red Honda sedan early Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Dale Street at around 3 a.m., Officer Michael Torigian, a police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Two Boston police officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was available.

Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.

