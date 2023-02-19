Place for child in crisis? No go. Drive-up betting? Sure. Thanks, society.

Occasionally the Globe runs two seemingly unconnected stories that jump out and, when combined, tell a far bigger story about who we are. Last Sunday, I read a front-page story about how the state agency charged with protecting vulnerable children is warehousing these children in hospital emergency rooms for days at a time because we lack the resources to find them a safe home (“DCF keeps kids in hospitals due to bed shortage,” Page A1). Then on the front of the Metro section, I read the article “Quick-stop betting for the gambler on the go,” which describes a betting parlor — equipped with 15-minute parking spots — that was created in Encore Boston Harbor’s parking garage.

I recognize that, generally speaking, the first story was about a public provision of social services while the second was about a private for-profit enterprise. Still, with apologies to Hubert Humphrey, who said a society can be judged by how they take care of the most vulnerable in society — our young and our elderly citizens — it is clear that society today puts more value on the ability to place a quick bet on a football game than on placing a child in a safe home.