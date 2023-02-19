A 540-degree dunk, Dame Time, and Jayson Tatum’s strategic blunder — watch the highlights from NBA All-Star Saturday night

Still just 24, Jayson Tatum is a veteran of All-Star Weekend, but a rookie move may have cost him a shot at winning the 3-Point Contest.
Tatum arrived in Salt Lake City for his fourth All-Star weekend prepared to improve on his 2021 runner-up finish to Stephen Curry in the 3-Point Contest, which hasn’t been won by a Celtics player since Paul Pierce in 2010.
not new to this ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VrYdmdKjpg— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 19, 2023
Two years ago, Tatum opted to save his money ball rack — all five balls are worth 2 points each — for last, but this time he put it first. As the first competitor of the night, Tatum came out and drilled his first shot, but then went cold, missing the next four.
Advertisement
After missing both 30-foot “Starry” shots from the deep wings (worth 3 points each) and going 6 of 10 on the second and third racks combined, he found his groove, sinking nine of his last 10 attempts to finish with 20 points. He went 5 for 5 on the final rack, which would have given him 24 points if he’d placed his money ball rack last.
20 points to start things off pic.twitter.com/yRyQiNcU6n— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 19, 2023
It was the Pacers’ Tyrese Halliburton who put on a show in the first round, tying the 3-point contest record with 31 points.
Tyrese Haliburton just tied the NBA 3PT contest record in Round 1 😱#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/n4wDuUnQSd— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
Tatum appeared headed to a shootout with the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, who also scored 20 in the first round, until the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard — donning his jersey from his days at Weber State, located 30 miles north of Salt Lake City — put up 26 points as the final shooter.
Dame pulled up in the Weber State jersey and dropped 26 to advance to the final round 🎯#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/2T54wP2LYP
In the finals, Lillard swept his final rack to beat the Pacers’ Buddy Hield, 26-25, and claim his first 3-point crown.
Dame ended his final round on FIRE 🔥#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/rvnSJsvIaK
The breakout star of the night turned out not to be a current NBA player. Mac McClung, who plays for the 76ers’ G League affiliate Delaware Blue Hens, scored a 50 on three of his four slams in the Dunk Contest, electrifying Vivint Arena with a 540-degree slam that left the NBA stars courtside in awe. McClung recorded a 43½-inch vertical leap at the 2021 NBA Combine, and showed off every inch of it Saturday night.
Advertisement
MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6
These reactions to Mac McClung's dunks tonight 🤣#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/MHBEWQ9nN8— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
McClung, who has all of four NBA games under his belt and wore his high school jersey, Gate City High, drew his first perfect score by dunking over two people. The judges were two-time dunk champions Dominique Wilkins and Harold Miner, along with Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, and Jamal Crawford.
🤯 @McclungMac with a 50 on this one 🤯— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2023
#ATTSlamDunk #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/c5jFn8FgiR
Gravity-defying moments abounded, from the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III catching a lob off the backboard and spinning 360 degrees ...
😤 @treymurphy with an assist from @AlvaradoJose15!#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/ULOSkpIAoX— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2023
... to the Rockets’ KJ Martin nearly hitting his head on the rim while dunking a 3D-printed basketball.
SHEEEEEESSSHHH @kj__martin‼️ pic.twitter.com/WoWTjasj7Y— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 19, 2023
Before we go, here’s one more super slo-mo (no, not Kyle Anderson) shot of McClure’s bounce.
5️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ for the W.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/giXOVIwooa— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
Next up for Tatum is Sunday night’s 72nd All-Star Game (8 p.m., TNT). Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown was selected for the second time and will make a game-time decision on whether he’ll play, according to Yahoo Sports, after missing the last two weeks with a facial fracture. Coach Joe Mazzulla, who had his interim tag removed Thursday, and his staff will coach Team Giannis.
Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.