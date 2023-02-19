A 540-degree dunk, Dame Time, and Jayson Tatum’s strategic blunder — watch the highlights from NBA All-Star Saturday night

Tatum arrived in Salt Lake City for his fourth All-Star weekend prepared to improve on his 2021 runner-up finish to Stephen Curry in the 3-Point Contest, which hasn’t been won by a Celtics player since Paul Pierce in 2010.

Still just 24, Jayson Tatum is a veteran of All-Star Weekend, but a rookie move may have cost him a shot at winning the 3-Point Contest.

Two years ago, Tatum opted to save his money ball rack — all five balls are worth 2 points each — for last, but this time he put it first. As the first competitor of the night, Tatum came out and drilled his first shot, but then went cold, missing the next four.

After missing both 30-foot “Starry” shots from the deep wings (worth 3 points each) and going 6 of 10 on the second and third racks combined, he found his groove, sinking nine of his last 10 attempts to finish with 20 points. He went 5 for 5 on the final rack, which would have given him 24 points if he’d placed his money ball rack last.

It was the Pacers’ Tyrese Halliburton who put on a show in the first round, tying the 3-point contest record with 31 points.

Tatum appeared headed to a shootout with the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, who also scored 20 in the first round, until the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard — donning his jersey from his days at Weber State, located 30 miles north of Salt Lake City — put up 26 points as the final shooter.

In the finals, Lillard swept his final rack to beat the Pacers’ Buddy Hield, 26-25, and claim his first 3-point crown.

The breakout star of the night turned out not to be a current NBA player. Mac McClung, who plays for the 76ers’ G League affiliate Delaware Blue Hens, scored a 50 on three of his four slams in the Dunk Contest, electrifying Vivint Arena with a 540-degree slam that left the NBA stars courtside in awe. McClung recorded a 43½-inch vertical leap at the 2021 NBA Combine, and showed off every inch of it Saturday night.

McClung, who has all of four NBA games under his belt and wore his high school jersey, Gate City High, drew his first perfect score by dunking over two people. The judges were two-time dunk champions Dominique Wilkins and Harold Miner, along with Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, and Jamal Crawford.

Gravity-defying moments abounded, from the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III catching a lob off the backboard and spinning 360 degrees ...

... to the Rockets’ KJ Martin nearly hitting his head on the rim while dunking a 3D-printed basketball.

Before we go, here’s one more super slo-mo (no, not Kyle Anderson) shot of McClure’s bounce.

Next up for Tatum is Sunday night’s 72nd All-Star Game (8 p.m., TNT). Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown was selected for the second time and will make a game-time decision on whether he’ll play, according to Yahoo Sports, after missing the last two weeks with a facial fracture. Coach Joe Mazzulla, who had his interim tag removed Thursday, and his staff will coach Team Giannis.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.