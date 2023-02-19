The anticipation is on for Jayson Tatum’s first signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 1

The Celtics star shared the Jordan Tatum 1 in an Instagram post on Sunday morning with a series of photos of him and his son, Deuce, showing and wearing the shoes.

The shoe, which was made by Jordan Brand, will have four different colorways. The “Zoo” colorway features a darker tone, with most of the shoe being black and a darker shade of red. The “St. Louis” colorway is a lighter tone as most of the shoe is white with some blue outlining. The “Barbershop” colorway is mostly grey with some black sprinkled in at the heel and the shoelaces. The “Pink Lemonade” colorway is exactly as it sounds, a mostly pink shoe with specs of a lighter blue and green.

Each colorway has a different meaning to Tatum. The “Zoo” colorway is named after, well, the zoo, because it’s his son’s favorite place to go. The “St. Louis” colorway pays tribute to his hometown and features the colors of the St. Louis Cardinals. Tatum’s “unwavering confidence” after getting a haircut inspired the “Barbershop” colorway and the “Pink Lemonade” colorway is inspired by one of his favorite drinks.

The Jordan Tatum 1 will be the lightest performance shoe released by the brand this season as designers built the shoe out of a lightweight TPU frame for the tooling that removes excess weight. There’s an uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot to help produce energy and the upper part of the shoe was built with a lightweight mesh, appearing to have a padded collar to help support the ankle.

Tatum requested a shoe that felt more connected to his foot, according to Jordan Brand.

“I want people to feel like they can connect to me,” Tatum said of his first signature shoe in a statement. “I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together.”

Tatum, who became a Jordan Brand athlete in 2019, has been teasing that his first signature shoe, which typically just a dozen or so NBA players have, would be coming for nearly two years.

In January, pictures leaked of Tatum’s shoe, which was roasted by many people on the internet. Tatum said that those pictures of his shoe weren’t real at the time though.

It’s unknown when Tatum will debut his signature shoe on the court, though most players debut their signature shoes during a high-profile event and Sunday’s All-Star Game would certainly fit the occasion.

Fans will be able to purchase the Jordan Tatum 1 in a couple of months. Nike and select Jordan retailers will make the shoe, in all four of its colorways, available on April 7 for $120.