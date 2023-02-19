Bernhard Langer wins 45th Champions title to tie Hale Irwin’s victory mark

NAPLES, Fla. — Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45 on Sunday, winning the Chubb Classic for the fifth time.

Langer, 65, matched his age with a closing 7-under-par 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

“It’s extremely special because we’ve been talking about it for so long, it seems now,” Langer said. “When I first came out here, I thought, `This is never going to happen.’”