Boston Pride handle Montreal Force in women’s Premier Hockey Federation

Sammy Davis, Allie Thunstrom, Christina Putigna, and Loren Gabel scored a goal each as the Boston Pride skated to a 4-1 victory against the Montreal Force at Warrior Ice Arena Saturday night in the first game of a weekend home-and-home series in the women’s Premier Hockey Federation. Ann-Sophie Bettez scored the lone goal for Montreal.

Gabel got the scoring started when she gave the Pride a 1-0 lead at 17:34 of the second period. Putigna followed very quickly with the Pride’s second goal at 17:48 of the second. At 4:29 of third, Montreal closed the gap to 2-1 when Bettez scored. Thunstrom extended the lead when she scored the Pride’s third goal at 12:54 of the third period. Davis sealed the win when she scored an empty-netter at 19:32 of the third.