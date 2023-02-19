Boston Pride women’s hockey completes weekend sweep of Force

The Boston Pride followed up Saturday’s victory over the Montreal Force with a 4-1 win at Warrior Arena for a weekend sweep of Montreal. The Force outshot the Pride, 40-31, but could only slip one past Corinne Schroeder who picked up her 15th win of the season. The victory keeps the Pride in first place in the Premier Hockey Federation, 1 point ahead of Toronto, while the Force fail to gain any ground in their pursuit of a playoff spot.

After a scoreless first period, Loren Gabel scored an individual rush for her league-leading 18th goal of the year. Christina Putigna’s sixth of the year came just 14 seconds later to give Boston a two-goal lead after two. Force captain Ann-Sophie Bettez broke the shutout bid with her 11th goal of the season early in the third, but that’s as close as Montreal would come. Allie Thunstrom finished a goal-mouth scramble for her ninth of the year with just over seven minutes on the clock. Sammy Davis capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 28 seconds to go.