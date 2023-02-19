Dominant Weston laps the competition for second straight Division 2 boys’ swimming championship

“I thought we had a chance, coming into it, to win, but I had no idea we were going to swim like we did today,” McLaughlin said. “It’s very rare where you have a meet like this where it clicks for just about everyone.”

McLaughlin, the Weston boys’ swim coach, knew the Wildcats had the talent and experience to win the Division 2 state swimming championship. But he still couldn’t quite believe it as he watched his team rack up victory after victory.

The Wildcats led from wire to wire, cruising to their second straight state title at MIT’s Zesiger Center with seven first-place finishes and 326 points. Wayland, the runner-up had 213.

“This was really impressive,” McLaughlin said.

The Weston boys' swimming team celebrates its Division 2 state championship at MIT. Mitch Fink

The Wildcats set the tone by winning the opening 200-yard medley relay (1:38.16). Then, after senior Max Nelson won the 200 freestyle (1:43.48) with a thrilling comeback, teammate Evan Hoaglund leaned over with a smile.

“They might as well reserve first place,” Hoaglund said.

Minutes later, Hoaglund cruised to a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle (21.13).

In the 100 butterfly, the Wildcats accumulated another 37 points with a 1-2 finish from Nelson (50.20) and Nico Frangioni (50.90).

Weston's individual winners, Evan Hoaglund (left) and Max Nelson pose after winning the program's second title in a row. Mitch Fink

By the end of the seventh event, the Wildcats had 152 points, more than double second-place Cohasset, which had 72.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Weston broke its own 9-year-old meet record and earned All-American consideration with a 1:25.60. The relay was just 0.45 seconds off the state record, which Westford set in 2016.

This state title comes just one year after Weston graduated one of its strongest senior classes in program history.

“We were looking at this year thinking, ‘Boy, we’re gonna have a lot of work to do,’ ” McLaughlin said. “I didn’t think there was any chance we could do this after losing five tremendous swimmers from last year.”

“But these seniors stepped up.”

Nauset senior Tim Johnson wrapped up his high school career with wins in the 100 backstroke (51.36) and 200 individual medley (1:55.03).

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Johnson, who plans to swim for Bates College. “I’ve been wanting this since, like, eighth grade . . . It’s really sweet.”

Nauset senior Tim Johnson ended his high school career on a high note with two individual state titles. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Weston, 1:38.16; 2. Mystic Valley, 1:39.83; 3. Westwood, 1:40.82.

200 freestyle — 1. Max Nelson, Weston, 1:43.48; 2. Cole Brooks, Marblehead, 1:43.8; 3. Nick Austin, Norwell, 1:43.89.

200 IM — 1. Tim Johnson, Nauset, 1:55.03; 2. Evan Lyons, Longmeadow, 1:55.06; 3. Reid Nussbaum, Cohasset, 1:56.29.

50 freestyle — 1. Gerhardt Hoover, Boston Latin, 0:21.13; 2. Jack DeMello, Cohasset, 0:21.83; 3. Nick Cross, Weston, 0:22.09.

Diving — 1. Cam Pope, Marshfield, 499.550 points; 2. Tyler Hetu, Easthampton, 473.400; 3. Matthew Christofaro, Duxbury, 461.150.

100 butterfly — 1. Max Nelson, Weston, 0:50.2; 2. Nico Frangioni, Weston, 0:50.9; 3. Luke Giguere, Belchertown, 0:51.25.

100 freestyle — 1. Evan Hoaglund, Weston, 0:46.48; 2. Jack DeMello, Cohasset, 0:48.35; 3. Luke Williams, Lowell Catholic, 0:49.08.

500 freestyle — 1. Evan Lyons, Longmeadow, 4:44.12; 2. Aiden Acuna-Rosa, Mystic Valley, 4:44.94; 3. Nicholas Cavic, Seekonk, 4:46.03.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Weston, 1:25.6; 2. Wayland, 1:31.23; 3. Cohasset, 1:31.52.

100 backstroke — 1. Tim Johnson, Nauset, 0:51.36; 2. Luke Giguere, Belchertown, 0:51.38; 3. Jeremy Cheng, Mystic Valley, 0:54.76.

100 breaststroke — 1. Win Davenport, Duxbury, 0:57.72; 2. Vance Petrossi, Bromfield, 1:00.75; 3. Declan McDonald, Westwood, 1:00.94.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Weston, 3:15.67; 2. Mystic Valley, 3:18; 3. Wayland, 3:23.45.

Team results — 1. Weston, 326; 2. Wayland, 213; 3. Mystic Valley, 176; 4. Longmeadow, 149; 5. Duxbury, 132.



