Elvis Andrus, White Sox agree to a one-year deal, likely to fill Chicago’s vacancy at second base

TEMPE, Ariz. — Elvis Andrus has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, likely filling the team’s hole at second base.

Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a successful physical. The contract includes a $1 million assignment bonus if Andrus is traded.

The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games as its shortstop after he was cut by the Oakland A’s. He was signed by the White Sox after Tim Anderson had surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger, but the All-Star shortstop is healthy again and the team has an opening at second base.