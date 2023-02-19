Nathan Shultz carries North Attleborough to boys’ title, Anna McElhinney helps Billerica girls taste victory

And though he wasn’t all alone, North Attleborough senior Nathan Shultz came as close as possible to capturing the boys’ title by himself, winning each of his three individual events and earning 55 percent of his team’s total points. His performance was enough to vault the Red Rocketeers (54½ points) over second-place Burlington (45) for the boys’ state crown Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

With 29 teams, several hundred competitors, and a limit of three events per athlete, it’s nearly impossible for an individual to single-handedly carry a team to victory at the MIAA Division 3 indoor track and field state championship.

“(Shultz) completely set a new bar today,” said North Attleborough coach Scott Holster. “It has been almost 25 years since I’ve started coaching, and maybe I’ve had a young man win two individual titles, but to win three? It’s unprecedented for me.”

At last year’s state meet, Shultz won the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and finished fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.69 seconds), which helped North Attleborough to a second-place team finish. On Sunday, he torched both scores from last year, and added a first-place finish in the long jump — an event he didn’t compete in a year ago.

Shultz’s high jump (6-6) was just over an inch off the decade-old meet record, his long jump (22-5) was more than a foot better than next highest competitor, and his 55-meter dash time of 6.51 seconds was a personal record. In addition to Shultz’s perfect 30-point effort, North Attleborough’s only other first-place finish was from Mark Etienvre in the shot put (50-10).

“I don’t think it’s something I really think about, that I have to do all this for the team to win,” Shultz said. “I just go all-out, and the boys around me also showed up and we got it done.”

Billerica’s girls’ squad finished second to perennial powerhouse Burlington at last year’s state meet, but the senior-laden Indians (81 points) got the better of second-place Burlington (58 points) this time around behind a dominant effort from senior Anna McElhinney.

McElhinney set a personal indoor record in winning the mile (5:10.10), and also won the 2-mile (11:36.74), just ahead of senior teammate Deirdre Bailat (11:37.13), who finished second.

“We thought because [McElhinney] had the second race later in the day, maybe it was alright for her to go out a little slower in the [mile] and save up,” said Billerica coach Cullen Hagan. “But she ended up setting her PR in that, and then also winning the [2-mile] on top of it.”

After coming close a year ago, the Indians experienced core knew it needed to be at its best in their final go-round. In addition to the starring performances McElhinney and Bailat, Billerica received a first-place finish in the 600 from senior Emily Burdick (1:38.71)

“We’ve had a lot of success and we’ve had a great season,” McElhinney said. “But I think we all knew that we were going to have to be at our best today … I think we can look back and definitely we did that.”

Though Burlington was unable to repeat as champions, senior Grace Hanafin took down a 20-year meet record in the long jump (19-1½) The previous top jump was set in 2003 by Westborough’s Kara Dickman (18-10).

Like the girls, the annually-contending Burlington boys’ squad finished second, winning just two events. Both first-place finishes were from senior Rithikh Prakash in the mile (4:18.93) and 2-mile (9:16.89).

For Prakash, who’s committed to Cornell as a distance runner, the achievements serve as a further reminder of how far he’s come. It took persuasion from coach Matt Carr to even partake in track rather than tennis as a freshman, but Prakash became hooked as he watched his times climb season after season.

“I didn’t start off as one of those guys who’ve run since middle school and was already really good,” Prakash said. “But I’d say my biggest jump came last year, between indoor and outdoor … it gave me a lot of confidence, and having [Carr] as a coach also just helped move me along the right way.”

MIAA Division 3 Championship

BOYS

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough, 0:06.51; 2. Brody McGrail, Duxbury, 0:06.56; 3. Jared Quann, Greater New Bedford, 0:06.69.

55m hurdles — 1. Alan Nguyen, Westborough, 0:07.82; 2. Adian Brown, Nauset, 0:07.9; 3. Owen Viera, Greater New Bedford, 0:07.94.

300m — 1. Cyprian Ojatabu, Worcester Tech, 0:35.77; 2. Shawn Maple, Shepherd Hill, 0:36.15; 3. Gavin Thomas, Duxbury, 0:36.26.

600m — 1. Ryan Thompson, Marblehead, 1:24.6; 2. Damian Bebber, Nauset, 1:24.68; 3. Luke Weiler, Duxbury, 1:24.98.

1000m — 1. David Pinero-Jacome, Amherst-Pelham, 2:33.33; 2. Aidan Dupill, Oliver Ames, 2:34.73; 3. Sean Kerin, Walpole, 2:34.97.

Mile — 1. Rithikh Prakash, Burlington, 4:18.93; 2. Ryan Leslie, Billerica, 4:20.23; 3. Adam Balewicz, Nashoba, 4:24.63.

2-mile — 1. Rithikh Prakash, Burlington, 9:16.89; 2. Ryan Sarney, Oliver Ames, 9:17.77; 3. Leith Jones, Wakefield, 9:48.56.

High jump — 1. Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough, 6 feet 6 inches; 2. Matt Singletary, Stoughton, 6-2; 3. Sawyer O’Riorden, Nashoba, 5-10.

Long jump — 1. Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough, 22 feet 5 inches; 2. Alex Huynh, Stoughton, 21-8; 3. Daniel Shea, Longmeadow, 20-10.

Shot put — 1. Mark Etienvre, North Attleborough, 50 feet 10 inches; 2. Ryan Thompson, Marblehead, 48-9.5; 3. Fred Koran, Longmeadow, 47-9.75.

4 x 200 — 1. Billerica, 1:33.45; 2. Worcester Tech, 1:33.77; 3. Walpole, 1:34.36.

4 x 400 — 1. Duxbury, 3:31.95; 2. Nashoba, 3:32.24; 3. Burlington, 3:35.1.

4 x 800 — 1. Oliver Ames, 8:25.3; 2. Wakefield, 8:27.84; 3. Amherst-Pelham, 8:28.55.

Team results — 1. North Attleborough, 54.5; 2. Burlington, 45; 3. Duxbury, 40; 4. Worcester Tech, 37; 5. Nashoba, 30.

GIRLS

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 0:07.33; 2. Samatha Waters, Silver Lake, 0:07.39; 3. Christina Fontain, Norwood, 0:07.43.

55m hurdles — 1. Cam Travis, Plymouth South, 0:08.53; 2. Melinda Haagansen, Westborough, 0:08.68; 3. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 0:08.91.

300m — 1. Shayla Ford, Stoughton, 0:40.03; 2. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 0:40.75; 3. Ava VanBuskirk, Marlborough, 0:41.43.

600m — 1. Emily Burdick, Billerica, 1:38.71; 2. Hope Hanafin, Burlington, 1:40.2; 3. Madison Stott, Dartmouth, 1:41.39.

1000m — 1. Madeline Mahoney, Nauset, 3:01.16; 2. Taegan Hodges, Oliver Ames, 3:03.45; 3. Grace Bateman, Shepherd Hill, 3:06.07.

Mile — 1. Anna McElhiney, Billerica, 5:10.1; 2. Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames, 5:13.23; 3. Katie O’Toole, Milton, 5:18.14.

2-mile — 1. Anna McElhiney, Billerica, 11:36.74; 2. Deirdre Bailat, Billerica, 11:37.13; 3. Emma Eagan, Danvers, 11:41.42.

High jump — 1. Haley McCormack, Tantasqua, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Keira Sweetnam, Marblehead, 5-4; 3. Nyrah Joseph, Billerica, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 19 feet 1.5 inches; 2. Lily Bower, Billerica, 17-0; 3. Charlize Collins, Burlington, 16-11.

Shot put — 1. Simarah McPherson, Stoughton, 38 feet 2.5 inches; 2. Maria Fareti, Chicopee, 36-11.5; 3. Cali Abbatessa, Danvers, 33-6.

4 x 200 — 1. Marblehead, 1:48.78; 2. Burlington, 1:49.11; 3. Walpole, 1:49.59.

4 x 400 — 1. Westwood, 4:10.07; 2. Billerica, 4:14.28; 3. Duxbury, 4:19.21.

4 x 800 — 1. Milton, 9:54.48; 2. Billerica, 10:04.44; 3. Oliver Ames, 10:05.84.

Team results — 1. Billerica, 81; 2. Burlington, 58; 3. Oliver Ames, 32; 4. Marblehead, 29; 5. Milton, 28.

