Neymar leaves pitch on a stretcher after injuring ankle in PSG’s win over Lille

By Associated PressUpdated February 19, 2023, 24 minutes ago
PSG's Neymar appeared to injure the same ankle he hurt during the World Cup.Christophe Ena/Associated Press

PARIS — PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a 4-3 league win over Lille.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG's second goal before the interval.

PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille's Benjamin Andre.

PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming. Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha's assist.

It’s unclear whether Neymar will be able to play next Sunday against second-placed Marseille in French soccer’s biggest match.

