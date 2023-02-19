The Red Sox’ resident nomad, Bobby Dalbec, enters a pivotal spring

He’s The Beatles’ real “Nowhere Man.” Sitting in the Red Sox spring training clubhouse. Looking at his collection of fielding mitts. He knows not where he’s going to. He might be making plans for nobody.

Dalbec’s going to be 28 in a few months and it feels like he’s run out of opportunities with the Red Sox. He hit .215 in 117 games last season, whiffing himself out of a spot in Alex Cora’s everyday lineup and earning a ticket to Worcester. In 273 big-league games over three seasons he’s hit 45 homers, batted .232, and struck out in 35 percent of his plate appearances.

He’s been a major league third baseman and first baseman, and now there’s talk of him in the middle infield, outfield, or even (gulp) pitching.

“Everyone’s talking about me coming here to throw bullpens to save my career and stuff,” Dalbec said with a chuckle. “I’m not throwing any friggin’ bullpens.”

Bob Dalbec? Flame-throwing righty reliever?

He hit 98 miles per hour in the College World Series for Arizona in 2016. A fearsome NCAA slugger (24 homers and 123 RBIs in 174 games), Dalbec compiled a 2.65 ERA over 200⅓ NCAA innings and 72 appearances in three seasons. He made 15 starts.

“The last time I stepped on mound was in the 2016 College World Series,” Dalbec said last week. “[Cora] was there watching me pitch, working for ESPN. I threw 110 innings that year. I had three starts in ten days in the World Series.”

Bobby Dalbec's right arm helped Arizona reach the College World Series. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

He’s a strapping 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 222 pounds. Would the Red Sox seriously try him on the mound?

“We know he’s got the arm for it, but we haven’t discussed it.” Boston baseball boss Chaim Bloom said Saturday. “The new rules make it harder to get him there. It was discussed once last year, but Alex decided not to risk it. He’s a really good athlete. We’ve seen him in different spots and there’s going to be a lot of opportunities this spring.”

Assuming that pitching and catching are ruled out, just about every other position is in play for Dalbec.

Pointing to a collection of fielding mitts in his Fenway South locker, Dalbec said, “I’m cool with it. I brought all my gloves down here. I’ve got the big outfield glove, a first base glove, and a little glove for short. You saw me playing short last year.’’

With Sox regular third baseman Rafael Devers off to the World Baseball classic, Dalbec will get plenty of chances to play third this spring. Cora said we’ll also see him at first and short.

But can he be the slugger the Sox thought they had when he launched 25 homers in 2021?

In the 1970s, when once-great lefty Mike Cuellar was on the down side of his career, Hall of Famer Earl Weaver had to pull the proud lefty from the Orioles’ rotation. When Cuellar complained about a lack of opportunity, Weaver said, “I gave Cuellar more chances than my first wife.”

The same could be said of Cora with Dalbec. Dalbec’s been a strikeout machine in his three years in the bigs, but managed to stay in the lineup long after other young players might have been benched.

There's a lot of questions around Bobby Dalbec's role in Boston, this season and beyond. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

He thinks his head and batting mechanics are in a good place again.

“I think some of my hitting philosophies got skewed over the last couple of years,” said Delbec. “But I still have part of the old me that was successful in 2021 (.240, 25 homers, 78 RBIs). Last year was just very difficult for me to move the way I wanted to. I took this offseason to slow everything down and break everything down and get back to normal.

“It’s just getting back to what I used to be. When I’m successful, I’m driving the ball to the big part of the field and not just trying to pull. It’s always better when I’m going to the opposite field or driving the ball to center and right center. Last year I wanted to do that, but my body and swing wasn’t allowing me . . . I need to swing more early in the count. I’m ready to play and do my thing.’’

Cora said, “I talked to him one of the first days down here. He understands he’s going to have a chance to play this spring.’’

“I’m just coming in to play hard and get better,” said Dalbec. “I think my versatility will help me. I feel really good about having better at bats. I’ve got to be more consistent, for sure, and I’m taking ownership of that.’’

A soon-to-be-28-year-old guy with seven seasons of professional baseball and 45 homers under his belt wants to play every day. Has Dalbec requested a trade?

Bloom wouldn’t answer. Neither would Dalbec. No doubt Dalbec’s value torpedoed last season.

“He knows this is going to be a different spring training,” said Bloom. “I hope that’s freeing for him.’’

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.