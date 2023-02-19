Revolution finish preseason strong with 2-1 victory in Orlando

The New England Revolution finished their preseason schedule with a 2-1 victory over host Orlando City SC on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium.

The Revolution’s Giacomo Vrioni scored New England’s first goal, converting a header on Emmanuel Boateng’s assist in the 70th minute.

The Revolution took a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute via an Orlando own goal when Brandon Bye found Vrioni’s run in the box to create the deciding goal.