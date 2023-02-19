Revolution finish preseason strong with 2-1 victory in Orlando

The New England Revolution finished their preseason schedule with a 2-1 victory over host Orlando City SC on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium.
The Revolution’s Giacomo Vrioni scored New England’s first goal, converting a header on Emmanuel Boateng’s assist in the 70th minute.
The Revolution took a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute via an Orlando own goal when Brandon Bye found Vrioni’s run in the box to create the deciding goal.
Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović was impressive on the night, including a double stop in the 64th minute.
Revolution forward Bobby Wood made his first start of the preseason and played 45 minutes before he was replaced by Vrioni at halftime. Meanwhile, homegrown player Jack Panayotou started in the midfield and was replaced by fellow Revolution Academy product Noel Buck at the midway mark.
New England opens its season Saturday at Charlotte (7:30 p.m.).