Time is running out for Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran to put it all together

Yet in 2022, Duran’s struggles — even though he had better numbers — were even more glaring as he hit .221 with 63 strikeouts in 223 plate appearances. Duran took his hits in the outfield, too — especially center. In 462⅔ outfield innings, Duran was minus-7 in Defensive Runs Saved, scuffling with some of his reads and routes.

He hit .215 during that ‘21 season in 112 plate appearances. The game looked a bit too quick for him, which is common for a rookie.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After a down start to his big league career in 2021, Jarren Duran labeled his 2022 opportunity “redemption” when the Red Sox called him up last May.

He will have another opportunity to prove himself in 2023. He’s ready for it, but isn’t quite ready to label it.

“I haven’t thought about it that much,” Duran said Sunday. “I’m just trying to be in the moment and see where I’m at. I’m sure I’ll come up with something.”

Staying in the moment should be a plus for Duran. At times last year, he admitted to feeding too much into the criticism, unable to block out the outside noise, which negatively impacted his play. He certainly took his share of body blows, feeling most of them. Entering this year, Duran wants to simplify his overall approach to the game.

“I’m just trying to minimize the big mistakes, and just go out there and just have fun and trust myself and what I can do,” Duran said.

Though Duran will play for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, with Trevor Story (elbow) out until roughly the All-Star break and Kiké Hernández shifting from center field to shortstop, he will be in the outfield mix.

Duran comes into this spring with a new stance, placing his hands higher. He has also eliminated the leg kick, allowing him a more direct and clear path to the baseball. But Duran can be a tweaker at the plate. The biggest variable of his success lies in his self-confidence.

“I just don’t think you become a bad player in one or two years,” manager Alex Cora said. “Everybody was praising him two or three years ago about his swing changes. People go through stretches. They slump, or they don’t perform, but the talent is still there. We like the player.

“We added a few guys. And it seems like his role is going to be diminished. But still, we see him as an impactful guy that has made adjustments, and we’ll just let him play and see what happens.”

Full-squad next

Monday will bring about the team’s first full-squad workout.

Principal owner John Henry and team chairman Tom Werner are expected to be on hand for the annual “company meeting.” All 62 players on the camp roster have arrived now that catcher Jorge Alfaro checked in.

The Sox will have four more workouts before playing Northeastern in an exhibition Friday afternoon.

Bello set to return

Righthander Brayan Bello, who was shut down for a few days with forearm soreness, is scheduled to be back on the field Monday.

“He’s feeling better. But obviously until he throws, we won’t know,” Cora said. “But we’re optimistic that everything is going to be fine.”

Bello is scheduled to throw on flat ground and build back up to the mound. The 23-year-old was 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA in 13 games last season and is competing for a spot in the rotation.

Jansen speeds up

New closer Kenley Jansen worked on speeding up his delivery during a bullpen session, getting his front down quicker while still powering through the ball. “He was on time every time,” Cora said. The Sox had Jansen on a 15-second clock as he prepares for the new pitch-timer rules. “He’s making a conscious effort to do it,” Cora said. “He had to make some adjustments to his delivery but so far, so good” … The Red Sox haven’t heard from Team Mexico if Alex Verdugo will play right field or left in the World Baseball Classic. They would prefer he play right … The Sox plan to use well-regarded prospect Ceddanne Rafaela in center field during camp. The 22-year-old also has played shortstop, third base, second base, and left field in the minors.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.