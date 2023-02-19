Westford Academy boys’ swimming saves its best for last again to win Division 1 state title

Westford saved its final late push for the biggest stage at MIT’s Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center, capturing the championship with 220 points after holding off BC High and Minnechaug, which tied for second with 213 apiece.

All season, the Ghosts demonstrated a knack for late-meet heroics, often earning victories after turning in clutch performances at the finish.

Even as BC High and Minnechaug traded positioning atop the scoresheet in the first half of Sunday’s MIAA Division 1 boys’ swimming and diving state championship, Westford Academy didn’t worry.

“We’re a back-half team,” said Westford senior Quinn Schwab, who will swim at Providence College next year. “We have a lot of swimmers in the back half of the meet, so we knew that going into the [200] free relay and the 100 backstroke that we have a lot of swimmers that can score in those. We were pretty confident with who we had in those events that they could do pretty well and score.”

Schwab helped anchor the program’s first state title since 2015 after partnering with fellow seniors Aedan Curtin, Zach Ouellette, and Brian Hall to win the 200 freestyle relay, the ninth event, in 1:28.16.

Then, Schwab earned 17 points toward Westford’s total in the next event, the 100 backstroke, after finishing in 52.10. The Ghosts earned 34 points in the 100 backstroke: senior Oliver Yorke (54.05) placed eighth for 11 points and junior William Esteves (54.78) earned 6 points after finishing 11th.

Junior Jeremiah Small supplied the team with 16 crucial points after tallying a 491.75 to finish third in diving behind Needham sophomore Vann Hotchkiss (560) and St. John’s Prep senior Max Conway (495.30).

“(Small) needed to place,” Westford coach Harriet Kinnett said. “Some of the other top teams did not have divers, so that helped us.”

The meet came down to the final race — the 400 free relay — with Schwab, Curtin, Yorke, and Hall clinching the title with a third-place finish in 3:11.92.

Xaverian senior Tommy Hagar, an Alabama commit, turned in stellar performances in winning the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. His butterfly time of 48.74 set a meet record, while his backstroke time of 48.19 broke his state record of 48.51 set earlier this year.

Both of his times earned All-American honors.

BC High was led by senior David Topi, who was a part of the Eagles’ 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams, and won the 50 free in 20.96 seconds.

“It’s going to take a long time to process today, but I’m so proud of our guys and all that we accomplished,” Topi said. “We rose 10 places from last year — I mean, what an accomplishment in itself.”

The Westford Academy boys collected the program's first MIAA Division 1 championship trophy since 2015 at MIT Sunday. BRAD JOYAL

Xaverian senior Tommy Hagar was in command in the 100-yard butterfly Sunday at MIT. The Alabama-bound Hagar also won the 100 backstroke. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Newton South's Ryan Kam of Newton South competes in the 200-yard individual medley at MIT. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. BC High, 1:35.45; 2. Xaverian, 1:36.17; 3. Minnechaug, 1:37.46.

200 freestyle — 1. Quinn Schwab, Westford, 1:41.74; 2. Alexander Parent, Minnechaug, 1:41.82; 3. William Mulgrew, Xaverian, 1:41.9.

200 IM — 1. Joshua Parent, Minnechaug, 1:48.11; 2. Gerhardt Hoover, BC High, 1:55.39; 3. Nathaniel Murray, Chelmsford, 1:56.02.

50 freestyle — 1. David Topi, BC High, 0:20.96; 2. Declan Hughes, Chelmsford, 0:21.2; 3. David Bai, Sharon, 0:21.28.

Diving — 1. Vann Hotchkiss, Needham, 560 points; 2. Max Conway, St. John’s Prep, 495.300; 3. Jeremiah Small, Westford, 491.750.

100 butterfly — 1. Tommy Hagar, Xaverian, 0:48.74; 2. Alan Zhang, Lexington, 0:49.52; 3. Ryan Connors, Attleboro, 0:51.48.

100 freestyle — 1. Nolan Schlessman, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:46.46; 2. Tyler Bosma, St. John’s Prep, 0:47.05; 3. Sean Tesoro, Reading, 0:47.2.

500 freestyle — 1. Alexander Parent, Minnechaug, 4:30.5; 2. William Mulgrew, Xaverian, 4:35.63; 3. Zachary Parent, Minnechaug, 4:35.81.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Westford, 1:28.16; 2. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:28.23; 3. Lexington, 1:29.13.

100 backstroke — 1. Tommy Hagar, Xaverian, 0:48.19; 2. Quinn Schwab, Westford, 0:52.1; 3. Andrew Lu, Acton-Boxborough, 0:52.84.

100 breaststroke — 1. Joshua Parent, Minnechaug, 0:56.12; 2. David Topi, Boston Latin, 0:57.71; 3. Alex Yun, BC High, 0:58.39.

400 freestyle relay — 1. BC High, 3:09.72; 2. Minnechaug, 3:11.02; 3. Westford, 3:11.92.

Team results — 1. Westford, 220; 2. BC High, 213; 2. Minnechaug, 213; 4. St. John’s Prep, 164.5; 5. Xaverian, 163.