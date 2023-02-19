14 passengers killed, 63 injured in bus crash in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A speeding passenger bus crashed off a motorway and overturned in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 14 passengers and injuring 63 others, police and government officials said Monday.

The crash happened overnight near the town of Kallar Kahar in Punjab province, a deputy commissioner, Quratulain Malik, said. She said all the dead and injured had been moved to a hospital.

She provided no further details, and police said they were still investigating the cause.