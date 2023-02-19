Blinken says US believes China is considering giving Russia weapons

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Russia’s allies against providing military support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Although the United States has so far only seen Beijing supply nonmilitary aid to Russia, “the concern that we have now is, based on information we have, that they’re considering providing lethal support,” Blinken told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States believed China was considering supplying weapons and other lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine and that he had warned Beijing that doing so “would cause a serious problem” for already strained relations with Washington.

Advertisement

The comments underscored concerns in the Biden administration that Moscow, heavily isolated by Western sanctions over its invasion, was increasingly turning to allies, including China, Iran and North Korea, for military supplies as its war approaches the one-year mark.

On Saturday, Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at an annual security conference in Munich, the first high-level diplomatic exchange between the two sides since a Chinese spy balloon was found flying over the United States.

The European Union’s top diplomat said Sunday that Western nations must quickly increase their military support for Ukraine, rebuking the delays in providing weapons as the war enters what he called a “critical moment.”

The diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told the gathering in Munich that praise and promises for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine were not enough. “There needs to be less applause and better supply with arms,” Borrell said, adding that “much more has to be done, and much quicker.”

Ukrainian officials have been warning of a potential Russian escalation timed to the anniversary of the invasion, and heavy fighting was reported Sunday around the city of Kreminna, a small but vital pocket of land in the Donbas region.

Advertisement

Serhiy Haidai, the head of the regional military administration, called the situation around Kreminna “difficult” and said shelling was constant. “Russians are trying to find a spot to penetrate our defenses,” he told Ukrainian television.

Elsewhere, Russian shelling killed a family of three people and wounded at least four other people in the southern region of Kherson, local officials said.