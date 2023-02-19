‘Brainwashing a generation’: British schools combat Andrew Tate’s misogynist views

Some boys giggled at the mention of Tate, a social media influencer famed for his misogynist comments. One boy said he liked him because “he has a strong masculinity,” fast cars, and a fit body. The teacher projected some of Tate’s claims, among them that women who are raped should bear some responsibility. A few boys agreed.

EPPING, England — As the seventh-graders settled into a lecture hall at a school near London, the topic at hand was not human rights, historical events, or different religions. “Andrew Tate,” a teacher said, pointing to a photograph projected on the wall. “What do you know about this man?”

“He is wrong,” said the teacher, Jake White. “That is a load of rubbish.”

In schools across Britain, educators are mobilizing to fight back against Tate’s messages, belatedly realizing the outsize influence he has among their students. A British-American former kickboxer, Tate gained a following of millions with videos glorifying wealth and a particularly virulent brand of male chauvinism, before being barred last summer from many mainstream social media sites.

In December, Tate, 36, and his brother and business partner, Tristan Tate, were arrested in Romania on charges including rape and human trafficking. They are still in custody. Their lawyer there, Eugen Vidineac, said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster TRT that they were innocent.

Neither the arrests nor the social media bans have stopped Andrew Tate’s messaging from proliferating among young people, and his videos remain available online. Tate has said that women “belong” to men, should stay at home, and need men’s direction. He has portrayed men as victims of feminism and false rape accusations, belittled men who do not adhere to his ways, and promoted dubious get-rich schemes.

As his video and audio snippets spread from TikTok to school corridors, adults became aware of Tate’s existence, and traction.

Believing that schools are a microcosm of society — and a preview of its future — educators said it was crucial to target Tate’s influence early. Since fall, principals have sent letters to parents warning of his reach, and Britain’s education secretary has said that influencers like Tate could reverse the progress made in countering sexism.

British schools were already reckoning with what officials have recognized as an endemic culture of sexual harassment of students, leaving both young girls and boys feeling victimized and often unsure of the rules of interaction. Now, educators unexpectedly find themselves spending class time discussing Tate rather than their lessons.

“I am sad that I have taken up important curriculum time to talk about Andrew Tate,” said Chloe Stanton, an English teacher in East London. “But women have to fight enough in society without this type of attitude to deal with.”

In the Midlands, Nathan Robertson, a specialist who works with students who need additional support, said that in the past year, he had regularly heard Tate broadcasting from students’ smartphones. Many in a class of 14- and 15-year-olds he worked with cited Tate as a role model. When the topic of abortion came up in class, boys began laughing, he said, and called feminism poisonous. Some said that women did not have any rights and that men should make decisions for them.

At a school in Belfast, Northern Ireland, a line popularized by Tate to deride people who do not own luxury cars — “What color is your Bugatti?” — became widespread, said Charlotte Carson, a history and civics teacher.

At first, educators tried to avoid taking on Tate’s views directly, for fear of giving them a platform. But once they grasped his popularity, they decided that countering his influence took priority.

Though there are no official figures, teachers and administrators around the country said that school-based efforts had become quite common.

During third period one January morning at Merchant Taylors’ School, an all-boys school in London, a lecture hall of 16- to 18-year-olds fidgeted in their seats as two sex and relationship experts asked them to explain Tate’s appeal. They promised no one would get in trouble.

“It’s the feeling that men are still being looked down upon,” said one boy at the front.

“So he empowered young men who were feeling hard done by?” asked Allison Havey, a founder of the RAP Project, which runs the workshop. “Yes,” the boy said.

One student wanted to know why it was wrong to say it was a woman’s responsibility to protect herself if she was walking alone at night. Another asked what the difference was between coercion and seduction. A third boy wanted to discuss false accusations of sexual assault.

Though it is mandatory for schools in Britain to teach relationship and sexual education, Tate’s appeal has pushed the RAP Project and other groups, which have long run such workshops, to delve more deeply into definitions of misogyny and masculinity.

Many educators say that Tate’s influence is particularly hard to defeat because his lavish lifestyle, quick wit, and success attract young boys. Since they have already warmed up to him, they accept his misogynistic views.

“In this society, material success conveys a sort of being right,” said Michael Conroy, the founder of Men At Work, a group that trains teachers and youth workers to support young men. “And he is combining that with very dangerous messages.”