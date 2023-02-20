On ‘Knobs’ nights, a Kendall Square bar brings the beats

The figure was Devin Bailey, 26, a boisterous musician who performs under the moniker Pink Navel . Bailey was the host and opening act of a free, once-a-month beat night they had co-founded at State Park called “Knobs.” The February show was the fourth time hip-hop enthusiasts and beatmakers from across New England had gathered to show off the diverse talents of an often under-recognized community.

On a cold night in February, the jukebox was turned off at the basement bar State Park in Cambridge’s Kendall Square. The pool table was covered. Atop it, rising out of a tangled mass of wires, sat what looked like two oversized graphing calculators, an odd box of dials, and a cheap-looking mini-synthesizer, all manned by a single figure standing behind the table and nodding along to the hypnotic hip-hop beat conjured from this odd combination of equipment.

Devin Bailey, who performs as Pink Navel, co-founded "Knobs" with fellow producer Said Cato King. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

The two devices that resembled calculators were Roland SP-404s, popular sampling machines favored by hip-hop and electronic music producers. Using them, Bailey punched out a quick drumbeat, looped it, recorded some passages on the synth, layered loop upon loop, and then manipulated the whole thing with delay, filters, and pitch bending. “You want me to go fast or slow?” Bailey asked the audience, a finger on a slider controlling the beat’s tempo. The cluster of people nodding along around the pool table was divided.

Ordinarily, State Park is a watering hole frequented by MIT students and young professionals from nearby biotech firms, a place to wind down from their days peering over pipettes and computer monitors. Tech entrepreneurs, biologists, and chemists gather to shoot pool, drink Miller High Lifes, and scarf down fried chicken in the cozy wood-paneled bar. It’s not the first place you’d expect to hear live hip-hop beats.

But the bar’s music director, Nicholas Ward, is dedicated to expanding State Park’s roster of musical acts and making it an inclusive space. Ward approached Bailey to book a set of their own material, but the rapper had another plan. Bailey and a friend, producer/vocalist Said Cato King, had been talking about putting together a beat-centric show series after they met in 2019 while performing at a similar event in Biddeford, Maine.

“Said was just playing for hours,” Bailey remembers, laughing. “It was really magical. The whole day was. No one wanted it to be over.”

With their extensive networks of local artists, the two knew they could bring some of that magic back to the Boston area. And they recognized that a series like that could carve out a space in a scene dominated by rock, punk, jazz, folk, and classical. “There really isn’t a lot for what we’re trying to do,” Bailey says.

The "Knobs" lineup is posted on a jukebox at State Park. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

Instead of headlining a one-off bill, Bailey proposed the idea of a series to Ward, and “Knobs” was born. “It evokes music made with computers,” Bailey says of the name.

Ward says he recognized immediately that the acts “Knobs” would draw were an underserved demographic. “It’s way more young people and people of color,” he says of the audience.

“I love it to death,” he continues. “It’s the coolest thing, and the music is incredible.”

Bailey and Cato King have co-hosted and performed at four “Knobs” shows, and though turnout has been modest, each show has drawn a bigger audience than the last. State Park was the perfect space all along, Cato King notes. “It’s really cool because even the people that are there casually are really engaged.”

“Knobs” highlights the diverse forms that beatmaking can take, ranging from the sample-heavy hip-hop of Portland producer 32French to the house stylings of Boston’s Mercet and the neo-soul that Cato King plays under the name Bright Boy.

Indigaux performs for the crowd gathered at State Park for a "Knobs" show. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

Often, these artists create alone, isolated in makeshift bedroom studios, and stay in the background, but at “Knobs” they are at center stage. For some, it’s their first time performing.

No two sets are the same, apparent from the gear that the rotating cast of producers lug into State Park. Guitars and drums are nowhere to be seen. In their place are samplers, like Bailey’s SP-404s; synthesizers; niche, repurposed guitar pedals; laptops and tablets; and machines called grooveboxes, which can be used to store and trigger loops. With that tech focus, the Kendall Square location begins to make more sense.

Cato King and Bailey believe in the region’s talent, producers spread throughout New England largely working in underground spaces. “Knobs” is their effort to unify and give beatsmiths a place to gather, network, and make a little money.

That impact was felt at this month’s show. As Mercet wound down his set, he told an applauding late-night crowd, “What a beautiful night and space for creators of color to get together and celebrate their art.”

“Knobs” returns to State Park, One Kendall Square, Building 300 (lower level), Cambridge, on March 8. statepark.is