This week’s TV: They almost got the part, Christoph Waltz as a creepy boss, and the return of ‘Party Down’

I love those almost tales, where for a moment you get to imagine a different actor in an iconic role. There are many famous movie almosts, including John Travolta as Forrest Gump. Here are some TV examples:

Last week, in an interview with Buzzfeed, Penn Badgely talked about having almost gotten the role of Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad.” “It was between me and Aaron Paul, we tested. And actually that was the best television script I’d read at that point. That was the one that got away.”

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 13-19 .

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence tried for the role of Serena van der Woodsen on “Gossip Girl.” It went to Blake Lively.

Olivia Wilde came very close to playing Marissa Cooper on “The O.C.” Mischa Barton got the part.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is Eleven on “Stranger Things,” tried to get the role of Lyanna Mormont on “Game of Thrones.” The part went to Bella Ramsey, now on “The Last of Us.”

Bob Odenkirk was a top contender for the role of Michael Scott on “The Office.” The “Better Call Saul” star lost out to the more light-hearted Steve Carell.

Terrence Howard won the role of Lucious Lyon on “Empire.” But it almost went to Wesley Snipes.

Ty Burrell was perfect as Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family.” But he got the part after Matt LeBlanc withdrew, feeling it wasn’t a good fit for him.

Rob Lowe turned down the role of McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Patrick Dempsey ultimately played Derek Shepherd.

Lisa Kudrow got the part of Roz on “Frasier,” but it didn’t work out and Peri Gilpin stepped in before the first episode hit the air.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Liaison,” which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, is a six-episode thriller in French and English. It’s about spies, politics, terrorism, and, as Apple so vaguely puts it, “how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future.” (Here’s the trailer.) Vincent Cassel and Eva Green star, along with British actors Peter Mullan, Daniel Francis, and Bukky Bakray and French actors Gérard Lanvin, Stanislas Merhar, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Laëtitia Eïdo, Eriq Ebouaney and Thierry Frémont.

Christoph Waltz in "The Consultant." Michael Desmond/Prime Video

2. “The Consultant” is a workplace thriller about an L.A. gaming company that brings in a creepy consultant, played by the Oscar-winning master of creepiness, Christoph Waltz. (Here’s the creepy trailer.) He is just supposed to make things better, but he begins to take over everything — even the employees’ lives. He fires one fellow because he doesn’t like the way the guy smells. Based on the 2015 novel by Bentley Little, it sounds vaguely “Severance”-esque. Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff, and Aimee Carrero also star, Friday on Amazon.

3. A little bit like “Arrested Development” and “The Wire,” the Starz series “Party Down” became an audience favorite after leaving the air. It got a little lost on Starz during its 2009-10 run, but over the years it has gained attention as an underrated gem, a tart but sweet and loose comedy with a Christopher Guest-like vibe. Guess what? It’s back. The show, set at an L.A. catering service staffed by wannabe actors and writers, will feature most of the original cast, including Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, and Adam Scott. The six-episode revival (preview here), with newcomers Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoe Chao, premieres Friday on Starz.

Advertisement

4. Comic actor Eugene Levy trots around the globe on a new eight-episode Apple TV+ travel series called “The Reluctant Traveler.” Premiering Friday, the show will find the “Schitt’s Creek” star in places like Costa Rica, Finland, Japan, Italy, Portugal, and South Africa. He’s reluctant, but he nonetheless gets around in a big way, on occasion joined by his wife, Deborah Divine, and daughter Sarah (also from “Schitt’s Creek”). He spends time in the great outdoors, even though, as he says in the trailer, he’s “more the great indoors kind of guy.”

Viola Davis is among the contenders for Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards, to be broadcast Sunday. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

CHANNEL SURFING

“The 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards” Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, and Zendaya compete for Entertainer of the Year. BET, CBS, VH1, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” From the streamer that specializes in real bad things. Neflix, Wednesday

Advertisement

“Bel-Air” The second season of the “Fresh Prince” dramatic reboot. Peacock, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Hello Tomorrow!” Billy Crudup is a salesman in this stylish retro-futurist tale. Apple TV+

“Cunk on Earth” A mockumentary starring Diane Morgan as an absurd host. Netflix

“Dear Edward” Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in an affecting group portrait of grief. Apple TV+

“Shrinking” An earnest comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Apple TV+

“Poker Face” A murder-of-the-week throwback series featuring Natasha Lyonne. Peacock

“The Last of Us” An extraordinary end-of-the-world drama. HBO

“Will Trent” Another idiosyncratic detective solves crimes on this network procedural. ABC

“Mayfair Witches” A mediocre Anne Rice adaptation. AMC









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.